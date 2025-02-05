National Motorcycle Safety Fund Offers 10 Grants of $5,000 Toward Safety Projects

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Motorcycle Safety Fund is accepting applications for $5,000 grants now through March 31 from individuals and organizations with projects that could enhance the safety of motorcyclists. Proposals can be for projects supporting specific safe-riding initiatives, projects that would help foster a safer riding environment, or for motorcycle safety-related research efforts.“Ten grants of $5,000 each will be available, and we encourage anyone with motorcycle safety projects to apply,” said Christy LaCurelle, President and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation . “NMSF donors are really looking to make a difference for motorcyclists across the nation. Your proposal can be more localized or widespread; it can be geared toward riders, potential riders, or car and truck drivers.”To help with ideas, the NMSF has identified three categories that can serve to focus efforts:1. Motorcyclists and potential riders: Projects would help riders and would-be riders approach motorcycling with safety as a priority.2. Car and truck drivers: Projects would help increase awareness of motorcycles in the traffic mix among motorists and other roadway users.3. Veterans: Safety projects would benefit and support those who have served.After the application period closes on March 31, MSF staff will review the proposals and present relevant, viable plans to the NMSF board. Applicants will be notified by May 1.“This is a fantastic opportunity to get more people thinking about motorcycle safety and becoming directly involved in motorcycle safety initiatives,” LaCurelle said. “We’re eager to help springboard more of these important projects.”To apply, go to NMSFund.org and click on the “Apply” tab at the top.About the National Motorcycle Safety FundThe National Motorcycle Safety Fund is a charitable organization created in 1980 to supplement the work of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. Since 1973, the MSF has been working tirelessly to eliminate motorcycle crashes, injuries, and fatalities through its many research and training programs and motorist awareness efforts. The NMSF augments the MSF and provides a means for riders, family members, corporations, and other organizations and groups to make tax-deductible contributions to support the MSF's mission. The NMSF has set its goal to significantly increase support of motorcyclist safety research efforts and other initiatives that lead to the development of countermeasures that would improve motorcyclist safety.

