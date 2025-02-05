AppSecure Security Partners with Jazzee AI to Bolster US Market Expansion

SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the US market, AppSecure Security, a global offensive Pentest and Red teaming company, has announced a partnership with Jazzee AI, an innovative SaaS and Cloud app marketplace. This collaboration aims to boost AppSecure's customer acquisition in the United States while complementing Jazzee's security offerings.





Securing the Future of SaaS with Offensive Security Expertise

AppSecure Security, renowned for its hacker-focused Pentesting and Red Teaming services, has earned a reputation for identifying and mitigating critical vulnerabilities in APIs and applications. With a clientele of over 300 global enterprises and startups, AppSecure, is a trusted partner in safeguarding digital ecosystems.

Sandeep Hodkasia, Founder of AppSecure Security, shared his enthusiasm: "Partnering with Jazzee AI allows us to combine our offensive security expertise with Jazzee’s AI-driven innovation. Together, we’re not just enhancing cybersecurity; we’re enabling businesses to securely harness the power of the best SaaS tools available."

Agentic AI: Revolutionizing the Buying Experience

At the heart of this partnership is Jazzee AI’s extensive use of Agentic AI. Jazzee’s revolutionary AI capabilities are encapsulated in its "mother agent," a sophisticated chatbot that consolidates powerful tools such as the Buyer Assist Agent, Price Discovery Agent and Contract Analyzer Agent. This AI powerhouse empowers consumers to:

Identify the best product fit tailored to their needs.

Optimize budgets with intelligent negotiation guidance.

Access genuine, crowd-sourced reviews from real users across the internet.



Rajat Dhariwal, Chief AI Officer and Co-founder of Jazzee, explained the vision: "Jazzee AI is redefining how businesses and consumers navigate the SaaS and Cloud app landscape. Our mother agent doesn’t just assist—it transforms decision-making, ensuring enterprise customers find the right tools, negotiate the best deals, and make informed, confident choices."

Driving Growth in a Booming Market

The global application security market is expected to grow from USD 9.95 billion in 2023 to USD 25.30 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.3%. This partnership positions both companies to capitalize on this surge, addressing the growing sophistication of cyber threats and the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions. Jazzee’s platform, powered by Agentic AI, ensures clients can trust the SaaS solutions they choose while benefiting from robust cybersecurity measures provided by AppSecure.

Transformative Synergy for US Enterprises

AppSecure's approach to security, which involves simulating real-world attack scenarios on APIs and applications, complements Jazzee's AI-powered SaaS curation and optimization services. This synergy is expected to provide US enterprises with a comprehensive solution that not only secures their digital assets but also ensures they are utilizing the promising and trusted SaaS tools available.

As both companies look to expand their footprint in the US market, this partnership represents a significant step towards creating a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem for businesses. With the combined strengths of AppSecure's offensive security expertise and Jazzee's AI-driven marketplace, US enterprises can look forward to a new era of cybersecurity and SaaS optimization.

About Appsecure.security

AppSecure Security is a CREST-accredited offensive cybersecurity company that provides comprehensive security solutions to protect businesses worldwide. With a team of skilled white hat hackers, including top bug bounty hunters from Fortune 500 companies like PayPal, LinkedIn, and Reddit, AppSecure offers a unique and robust approach to identifying and addressing critical security vulnerabilities.

The company's core philosophy revolves around an offensive security stance, which involves simulating real-world attacks to uncover concealed vulnerabilities from a hacker's perspective. This proactive approach allows organizations to anticipate and prevent sophisticated system attacks before they occur.

AppSecure's services encompass a wide range of security solutions, including:

Web Application Penetration Testing: Utilizing advanced red teaming techniques to identify and address potential weaknesses within web applications. API Security: Offering comprehensive testing of API endpoints to ensure airtight data flow and protection against common vulnerabilities. Network Penetration Testing: Conducting thorough assessments to uncover exposed internal pathways and blind spots in network security. Red Teaming Exercises: Simulating real-world attack scenarios to evaluate an organization's security posture and response capabilities.

The company's methodology aligns with industry standards such as the OWASP Top 10 and the Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES). This ensures that their assessments are thorough, accurate, and up-to-date with the latest security threats and best practices.

Media Contact:

Name: Vrinda

Website: https://appsecure.security

Email: marketing@appsecure.security

Ph.no.: +917018971376

