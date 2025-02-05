Hydrophobic Coatings Market Potential Revenue Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2030

Hydrophobic Coatings Market

Hydrophobic coatings market size was over $ 2.03 billion in 2021; owing to its ease of application on textiles, wood, glass, metal, plastic, concrete, and mineral undercoats.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the hydrophobic coatings market . According to the report, the global industry is anticipated to gain a value of $3.0 billion by 2030, showing a notable increase from its 2020 value of $2.0 billion. The analysis indicates a remarkable CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report presents a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market trends, profitable opportunities, along with regional analysis, segmentation, and Competitive Landscape.Hydrophobic coatings can be easily applied over any substrate such as glass, metal, wood, and plastic irrespective of its composition and can also be applied to complex geometries. These coatings in building & construction application segment holds the largest share in 2015 and this segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The market in building & construction application segment is driven by rise in modernization and improved standards of living.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1726 A type of surface treatment known as hydrophobic coating repels water and other liquids. The Greek words "hydro" for water and "phobos" for aversion or dread are where the name "hydrophobic" originates. Hydrophobic coatings essentially cause water to bead up and roll off the surface rather than spread out and saturate it. Hydrophobic coatings are frequently used on car windscreens, windows, and mirrors to improve vision in wet situations. These coatings, which allow precipitation to quickly bead up and roll off, reduce the need for windscreen wipers. In industrial settings, hydrophobic coatings can act as anti-corrosion barriers to prevent water from coming into contact with metal surfaces and reduce the possibility of rust formation.The demand for hydrophobic coatings has increased owing to its exceptional properties such as resistant to water, corrosion, and abrasion; stable against bio-fouling, inorganic, and organic pollutants, and ability of self-cleanliness. The market has witnessed substantial growth during the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value. These coatings can be applied to any substrate, which increases their adoption over other coatings in several applications such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. However, long-term maintenance instability is the major hindrance for market growth.Enquire for Customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1726 Property InsightsAntimicrobial coatings segment is dominating the market over the forecast periodOn the basis of property, the global hydrophobic coatings market is segmented into Anti-Microbial, Anti-Icing/Wetting, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Corrosion, Self-Cleaning. Among these, antimicrobial coatings segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In order to prevent bacteria, viruses, and fungus from multiplying and spreading across the surfaces they are applied to, antimicrobial coatings are designed to be coated. These coatings' combination of hydrophobic and antibacterial properties makes them particularly suitable for a range of applications, especially in industries where cleanliness and hygienic conditions are essential, such healthcare, food processing, and public facilities. Antimicrobial coatings have become more common in public areas where many people often touch surfaces, such as airports, public transit, schools, and offices.Application InsightsAutomotive industry segment holds the highest market share over the forecast periodBased on the application, the global hydrophobic coatings market is segmented into Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Medical, Optical. Among these, the automotive industry segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Hydrophobic coatings are frequently used on car windscreens, windows, and mirrors to improve vision in wet situations. These coatings cause raindrops to bead up and flow off the surface, reducing the need for windscreen wipers and enhancing driver vision—a crucial aspect of highway safety. Since water eliminates dust and dirt, automotive surfaces with hydrophobic coatings are easier to clean, necessitating fewer car washes and needing less maintenance from vehicle owners. The availability of hydrophobic coating products in the automotive aftermarket has raised demand for these coatings since it allows car owners to modify their vehicles with water-repellent features.Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1726 Recently, in April 2016, NEI Corporation launched a new anti-fog durable coating namely, NANOMYTE SAF-100, which provides resistance to oil, scratch, and corrosion. This product launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. 