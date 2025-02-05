Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Poised for Growth: Expected to Expand at 5.5% CAGR to Reach $116,299.9 Million by 2031

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market By Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Market OverviewThe anti-counterfeit packaging market is growing rapidly due to increased illegal practices in different sectors. There is a serious risk to customers' health and safety when using counterfeit goods. Consumers are shielded against counterfeit goods via anti-counterfeit packaging options such as holograms, 2-D barcodes, forensic methods, radio frequency identification, visible or overt characteristics, hidden or covert identifiers, serialization, and track-and-trace systems. These services are available to any firm looking to safeguard itself against name-brand counterfeiters.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/674 Anti-counterfeit packaging has a sizable market, and the sector is expanding quickly as a result of the rising need for packaging. Counterfeit packaging has risen along with the desire for distinctive packaging. Additionally, over the years, market growth is anticipated to be driven by how simple it is to monitor products along the supply chain. Additionally, increasing technological advancement that would allow for increased technology functioning is projected to fuel the market.Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market OverviewThe term "anti-counterfeit packaging technologies" refers to a broad category of techniques intended to deter or stop product counterfeiting. These technologies can be incorporated as independent parts or integrated into packaging materials, and they can be utilized in a variety of package forms, including bottles, cartons, and bags. It is a fast-expanding market for counterfeit goods. There are serious repercussions from these unlawful activities, including lost money, health problems, and irreparable harm to brands.The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track & trace packaging technology. According to application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬? 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/674 Regional StanceNorth America dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. North America is the hub for various companies, markets, and technology, which not only increases the demand of the market but also helps introduce advancements related to technology and products. Electrical & electronics, luxury items, food & beverages, textile & apparel, personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and so many other industries, which are all dominating in the North American region, provide the need and use of anti-counterfeit packaging. There are various trends that are followed in North America for anti-counterfeit packaging, which include advanced authentication technologies, track and trace systems, blockchain integration, smart packaging solutions, regulatory compliance and standards, consumer education and engagement, and collaboration and partnerships. North America has developing countries like the U.S. and Canada that focus on developing better packaging solutions to avoid challenges.Report HighlightsTechnology InsightsThe mass encoding segment dominated the anti-counterfeit market in 2023 based on technology type. Mass encoding is a cutting-edge technology that differentiates authentic products from counterfeit products. In this technique, an extensive amount of information is embedded in the packages. Mass encoding helps monitor and track the packages throughout the supply chain process, protecting them from counterfeiting or tempering. This technology is highly beneficial when it comes to mass production, where it can track individual products in large quantities. A few examples of mass encoding are digital mass sterilization, encryption, barcodes, QR codes, RFID tags, and serial numbers. Scanning these encodes helps in getting all the information related to the product, including manufacturing date, ingredients, production location, and so on.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-food-beverages-market/purchase-options Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and SicapaAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

