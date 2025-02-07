FXBO integrates Brokeree to offer integrated CRM to retail brokers

CYPRUS, February 7, 2025 / Business News / -- FXBO , the provider of CRM solutions for multi-asset brokers, has announced the integration with Brokeree’s Social Trading for cTrader. With this turnkey solution, brokers can launch copy trading services in a few hours, after which all cTrader brokers can simultaneously access two flagship technologies: a copy trading platform and comprehensive client data monitoring and analytics tools.Now, brokers can set up automated CRM workflows to notify clients of account milestones, updates on investment performance, or even suggestions for different investment options based on current market conditions. For example, if a client’s copy trading account reaches a certain profit threshold or drawdown, the CRM can automatically trigger a message with personalized advice or recommendations. This automation keeps clients engaged, informed, and feeling well-supported."The integration between Brokeree Solutions and FX Back Office (FXBO) marks a significant advancement for brokerages, enabling a unified solution that enhances trading capabilities and client management. By merging Brokeree's innovative multi-asset technology with FXBO’s robust CRM and back-office infrastructure, brokers can now streamline processes, boost client engagement, and operate with increased agility. This partnership not only elevates operational efficiency but also aligns with the growing demand for comprehensive, integrated solutions in the fast-paced trading industry" — Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO.Social Trading plays a key role in this integration. The turnkey solution allows brokers to launch copy trading services around all connected servers. With an intuitive interface, performance analytics, and customizable risk management tools, Brokeree’s Social Trading is a powerful tool to level up clients’ trading experience. The platform includes a Mobile App and Ratings Module to enable brokers to stay in touch with their audience even on the go.Recently, Brokeree Solutions launched cross-platform support for this flagship solution, which allows trading signals sharing between MetaTrader and cTrader trading platforms.Victor Ivanov, the Regional Head of Business Development (EMEA) at Brokeree Solutions, noted, "We are pleased to announce the integration of our Social Trading system supporting cTrader with FXBO. This integration allows brokers using the CRM system to efficiently leverage the advantages of these comprehensive technologies. This innovation serves our clients' interests and adheres to the market's demand for integrated technologies and turnkey solutions."The integration funnels detailed trading, account performance, and activity data directly into the broker’s CRM system. This centralized data can be used for in-depth analysis of client behavior, trading preferences, and profitability trends. Brokers can leverage this data to identify high-value clients, understand client needs, and make data-driven decisions to optimize service offerings, target specific groups, and implement client-centric strategies.FXBOFXBO, an ISO-certified company, serves over 250 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area, and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason!Brokeree SolutionsBrokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 10+ years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5. Brokeree Solutions' extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any needs of brokers.

