U.S. Chamber Welcomes Pause, Calls for Permanent End to Tariff Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. – John Murphy, Senior Vice President and Head of International at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s decision not to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) today:  

“It is good news that the U.S. has avoided an imminent trade war with Canada and Mexico, our two most important trading partners, and that the American people are spared the immediate economic harm that tariffs would inflict. The Chamber and our members will be fully engaged to ensure this 30-day pause becomes a permanent lifting of the threat of tariffs and a trade war. We will continue to work with the administration and Congress on solutions to secure our border, stop the flow of illicit drugs into America, and to support a growing economy and reduced inflation for all Americans.”

