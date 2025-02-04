U.S. Chamber Launches Space Leadership Council to Secure American Leadership in Space

Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched its Space Leadership Council (SLC), a strategic advisory board dedicated to maintaining U.S. leadership in space through private sector innovation and growth. The Council represents the full spectrum of the rapidly growing space economy, from ground infrastructure to launch, satellite communications (satcom), earth observation, data analytics, space infrastructure, and in-space servicing and manufacturing (ISAM).

The Council will partner with lawmakers to advocate for policy and regulatory frameworks that promote a competitive commercial space sector. Key focus areas include acquisition, licensing, trade, spectrum allocation, safety, workforce development, and defense.

"We are in the middle of a new space race. At a time when global competition is intensifying, policymakers need access to the best-emerging technologies and expertise available, and the private sector stands ready to serve as a dependable partner on this mission,” said Christopher Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space, and National Security Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The Space Leadership Council represents our commitment to strengthening America’s space industrial base in collaboration with government to meet this historic moment.”

The Space Leadership Council will focus on three objectives:

Advocacy: Championing policies that support a robust and competitive space industrial base.

Engagement: Engaging directly with policymakers, lawmakers, and key decision-makers to partner on evolving space policy.

Leadership: Providing strategic direction to the U.S. Chamber's National Security Center on space-related initiatives.

“I’m excited to chair the Chamber’s Space Leadership Council and advance its mission to drive American innovation, growth, and global leadership in the space sector,” said Brian Huseman, Vice President of Public Policy and Community Engagement at Amazon, and 2025 Space Leadership Council Chair. “Space is a great economic opportunity for our country. Through Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative to provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities with low earth orbit satellites, we are committed to maximizing the possibilities in the space industry.”

The global space industry is currently valued at $570 billion and is playing a key role in supporting other industries, including telecommunications, defense, bioscience, manufacturing, and energy exploration.

In December, the Chamber led its first-ever space sector business mission to the United Arab Emirates, engaging top Emirati government officials and business leaders about opportunities for American companies in the booming space economy. Officially certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the mission enjoyed the strong support of the U.S. government and included official participation from the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Defense, and Capitol Hill.

“The space industry is at a critical point, and private sector innovation will play an important role in ensuring the U.S. remains the global leader. ICEYE is committed to strengthening America’s industrial base, reducing regulatory red tape, protecting our nation’s readiness, and ensuring American companies remain at the forefront of the growing commercial global space economy,” said Eric Jensen, CEO, ICEYE, U.S., and 2025 Space Leadership Council Vice-Chair. “Through the U.S. Chamber's support and the Space Leadership Council, we can create the environment where U.S. companies bring commercial innovation to government to support critical national security and economic objectives."

To learn more about the Chamber’s space policy program, visit uschamber.com/space.

