Breeze Airways Adds Three New Cities, 19 New Routes to its Nationwide Network

Breeze Airways Logo Breeze Airways A220 Aircraft

New Breeze Service from Rochester and Albany, New York, and Memphis, Tennessee, to Begin This Spring

We see great demand and opportunity for our premium product offering in secondary markets across the country and are excited to add Rochester, Albany and Memphis to our network.” — David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure low-cost carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it will begin offering service in three new cities – Rochester, New York; Albany, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee – beginning this spring. Additionally, the company announced it will be adding 19 new routes – 13 nonstops and six one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru routes – across its nationwide network.“We experienced incredible growth in 2024 thanks to our amazing partners in the cities we serve and the hard work and dedication of our Team Members across the U.S. and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “We see great demand and opportunity for our premium product offering in secondary markets across the country and are excited to add Rochester, Albany and Memphis to our network.”Beginning today, travelers can book direct and nonstop flights with Breeze on the following new routes:From Akron-Canton, Ohio, to:• Los Angeles (summer seasonal resumption, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 22).From Albany, New York, to:• Charleston, South Carolina (Mondays and Fridays, starting June 13, from $49* one way);• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 5, from $49* one way); and• Fort Myers, Florida (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 5).From Burlington, Vermont, to:• Charleston, South Carolina (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 30, from $49* one way).From Charleston, South Carolina, to:• Albany, New York (Mondays and Fridays, starting June 13, from $49* one way);• Burlington, Vermont (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 30, from $49* one way); and• Rochester, New York (Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 8, from $59* one way).From Columbus, Ohio, to:• Portland, Maine (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 2, from $59* one way).From Fort Myers, Florida, to:• Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1, from $39* one way); and• Albany, New York (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 5).From Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, to:• Fort Myers, Florida (summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1, from $39* one way);• Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1, from $49* one way);• Westchester County, New York (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 2, from $49* one way); and• Portland, Maine (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1).From Los Angeles to:• Akron-Canton, Ohio (summer seasonal resumption, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 22).From Memphis, Tennessee, to:• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9, from $49* one way);• Tampa, Florida (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 7, from $45* one way); and• Providence, Rhode Island (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9).From Orlando, Florida, to:• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting May 9, from $39* one way); and• Rochester, New York (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9).From Pensacola, Florida, to:• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (summer seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 30, from $49* one way); and• Providence, Rhode Island (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 30).From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to:• Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1, from $49* one way).From Portland, Maine, to:• Columbus, Ohio (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 2, from $59* one way); and• Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 1).From Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to:• Albany, New York (Thursdays and Sundays, starting June 5, from $49* one way);• Memphis, Tennessee (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9, from $49* one way);• Orlando, Florida (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting May 9, from $39* one way);• Pensacola, Florida (summer seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 30, from $49* one way); and• Rochester, New York (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9, from $49* one way).From Rochester, New York, to:• Charleston, South Carolina (Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 8, from $59* one way);• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9, from $49* one way);• New Orleans, Louisiana (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 8); and• Orlando, Florida (one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 9).From Tampa, Florida, to:• Memphis, Tennessee (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 7, from $45* one way).From Westchester County, New York, to:• Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 2, from $49* one way).The news comes on the heels of Breeze’s January announcement celebrating its first full quarter of operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2024. The airline announced it achieved an operating margin of more than 4% in the fourth quarter thanks to strong demand for its unique business model, which brings direct air service to unserved and underserved secondary airports on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220 aircraft – one of the youngest, most efficient fleets in the industry. The airline estimates there are hundreds of additional routes in the U.S. alone that could benefit from its unique service, leaving ample room for its continued growth.Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for RSW-GSP and GSP-RSW, and MCO-RDU and RDU-MCO. $45 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for TPA-MEM and MEM-TPA. $49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ALB-CHS and CHS-ALB, ALB-RDU and RDU-ALB, BTV-CHS and CHS-BTV, GSP-PIT and PIT-GSP, RDU-ROC and ROC-RDU, PNS-RDU and RDU-PNS, MEM-RDU and RDU-MEM, and GSP-HPN and HPN-GSP. $59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for CHS-ROC and ROC-CHS, and CMH-PWM and PWM-CMH. Promotion must be purchased by February 11, 2025 (11:59 pm PT), for travel through September 2, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 200 year-round and seasonal routes to 68 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

