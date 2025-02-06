Global Taltz Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Taltz Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipate the Taltz market size to grow from its valuation in 2024 to a staggering worth in 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR is predicted to be witness substantial expansion. The growth observed in this period can be traced back to several key factors. Increased occurrences of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, as well as a growing trend in the adoption of biologics for treatment are critical contributors to this expansion. Further, developed regions have shown elevated awareness about these disorders, healthcare infrastructure is on a steady rise, and early regulatory approvals in significant markets have catalysed this growth.

What's driving the march of the Taltz market into the future?

The forecast period promises an ascending graph of growth for the Taltz market size. By 2029, the market size is expected to further inflate at a solid CAGR. Several factors are fuelling this rise, including the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, a surge in the global healthcare expenditure, government initiatives aimed at managing chronic diseases, an expansion into emerging markets, and a growing inclination towards personalized medicine. The future market trends include a shift towards self-administration of biologics, technological innovations in drug formulation, strategic collaborations, and licensing agreements. Advancements in the delivery of biologic drugs and an increase in biosimilar competition are other trends to watch for.

Given the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, the demand for Taltz is expected to move up. Autoimmune diseases, characterized by the body's immune system attacking its own healthy cells and tissues leading to inflammation and damage, are on the rise due to factors like genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, lifestyle changes, and advancements in diagnostic techniques leading to better identification and awareness of these conditions.

Taltz comes into play by targeting and inhibiting specific inflammatory pathways, particularly interleukin-17A, thereby reducing inflammation and relieving symptoms associated with disorders like psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. This was backed by a startling discovery in August 2022 by the National Library of Medicine. A systematic review of 464 studies identified 928 cases of autoimmune conditions associated with COVID-19 vaccination. New-onset autoimmune diseases accounted for 81.5% of these cases, with symptoms appearing approximately eight days post-vaccination. Women were the most affected, making up 53.6% of the affected individuals with a median age of 48 years. This growing prevalence of autoimmune disorders further emphasizes the need for Taltz in the market.

Who are the major players in the Taltz market?

Laying the groundwork in the Taltz market is Eli Lilly and Company, which remains one of the major companies making strides in the market.

What are the trends emerging in the market?

One key trend in this market is the quest for drug approval from regulatory authorities to achieve a competitive edge. In August 2022, Eli Lilly and Company launched a new citrate-free formulation of Taltz that significantly reduced pain at the injection site. The new formulation, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA in May 2022, is intended for use in adults and children aged six and older, showing signs of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, in addition to adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis demonstrating signs of inflammation.

How is the Taltz market categorized?

The Taltz market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Indication: Psoriasis; Psoriatic Arthritis; Ankylosing Spondylitis

2 By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous Injection; Intravenous Infusion

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

4 By End User: Pediatric; Adult

Regional analysis indicates that North America led the Taltz market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the Taltz market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

