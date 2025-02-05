CBP arrest 5 previously removed aliens found as stowaways inside a barge arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announces the arrest and prosecution of five aliens from the Dominican Republic found as stowaways.

On Jan. 30, CBP Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team Officers (A-TCET) responded to a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) request and conducted an at-sea enforcement boarding which resulted in the apprehension of one stowaway.

CBP Officers also responded to Isla Grande Pier and conducted a vessel search of a tugboat and a barge (“El Conquistador”) that had arrived from Jacksonville, Florida. During the search four additional stowaways, claiming to be citizens of the Dominican Republic, were arrested.

All five individuals were determined to be aliens from the Dominican Republic who had been previously deported or removed from the United States.

A federal criminal complaint was filed for violations of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326 for illegal re-entry after a previous deportation or removal, charging: (1) Nicauri Rodriguez Melo, (2) Julio Campana Damaso, (3) Joel Baez Marte, (4) Anthony Junior Solano, and (5) Silverio Arias Vasquez.

On Jan. 31, all five defendants made an initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Hector Ramos-Vega.

“The arrest of previously removed aliens who entered as stowaways underscores the importance of our domestic and international vessel operators to improve their security to deter migrants from pursuing this dangerous option,” stated Roberto Vaquero, Director of the San Juan Office of Field Operations.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

