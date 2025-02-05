Submit Release
CBP officers seize $1.6 million in cocaine at the Roma International Bridge

ROMA, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility seized $1.6 million in cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant in the cargo environment and their effective utilization of officer experience and technological tools and resources yielded the seizure of a significant amount of narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

Packages containing 120.15 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico hauling a commercial shipment of soft drinks. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of canines and non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 50 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 120.15 pounds (54.5 kg) concealed within the shipment. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,604,262.

CBP OFO turned the truck, narcotics and driver over to Roma Police Department who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

