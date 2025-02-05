Governor Ivey Calls for Legislation Banning Smart Phone Use in Alabama Public Schools

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday during her state of the state address announced her support for legislation introduced on the first day of the 2025 legislative session prohibiting the use of smart phones and other wireless communication devices in Alabama public schools.

“As a former teacher, I know that students cannot do their best when their learning environment is cluttered with distractions,” said Governor Ivey. “Cell phones and other smart devices often dominate children’s free time and not surprisingly follow them into the classroom, lowering student achievement and contributing to discipline problems. I share the view of most Alabama teachers and parents that cell phones should be banned in the classroom.”

The legislation introduced on February 4, 2025, by Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-SD-29) and Representative Leigh Hulsey (R-HD-15) will implement a statewide ban on the use of cell phones on public school campuses during times of instruction except as determined by local boards of education.

“Over the last few years, I have had the opportunity to work with Governor Ivey on numerous efforts aimed at improving the education and well-being of Alabama’s students. This bill is no different,” said Sen. Chesteen. “By restricting the use of cell phones during the instructional day, we aim to enhance academic performance and protect students from the negative effects of excessive screen time. I appreciate Governor Ivey’s leadership on this issue, and I look forward to sponsoring it in the Senate.”

The legislation also protects students from the harmful effects of social media by requiring all local boards of education to adopt an internet safety policy governing student access to the internet on school-owned devices.

“Ensuring the best possible education for students in Alabama has always been one of my top priorities as a representative,” said Rep. Hulsey. “That is why I am proud to partner with Governor Ivey on this bill which seeks to limit cell phone usage in schools. I believe this measure will not only foster greater student engagement but also help protect a generation that is navigating the challenges of the digital age.”

The Alabama State Department of Education will also provide safe-use social media training for all students prior to entering the eighth grade. This course will address the growing mental health threat to children and teens from cyberbullying.

###