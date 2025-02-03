Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 161

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 161 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 211 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY, CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment, collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and penalties," in personal income tax, providing for contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 315.15. Contributions for Grants to Fire Companies and Emergency Medical Services Companies.--(a) Beginning with taxable years ending after December 31, 2025, the department shall provide a space on the Pennsylvania individual income tax return form whereby an individual may contribute to grant 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

