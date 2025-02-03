Submit Release
Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 161

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 161

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

211

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY,

CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND

SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, providing for

contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency

medical services companies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 315.15. Contributions for Grants to Fire Companies

and Emergency Medical Services Companies.--(a) Beginning with

taxable years ending after December 31, 2025, the department

shall provide a space on the Pennsylvania individual income tax

return form whereby an individual may contribute to grant

