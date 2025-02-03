Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 161
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 161
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
211
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY,
CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND
SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, providing for
contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency
medical services companies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 315.15. Contributions for Grants to Fire Companies
and Emergency Medical Services Companies.--(a) Beginning with
taxable years ending after December 31, 2025, the department
shall provide a space on the Pennsylvania individual income tax
return form whereby an individual may contribute to grant
