Senate Bill 217 Printer's Number 164
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - area with low grocery store access by either the United States
Department of Agriculture as identified in the Food Access
Research Atlas, or through a methodology that has been adopted
for use by another governmental entity, food access organization
or the secretary.
"USDA-designated food desert." A census tract declared to be
a food desert by the United States Department of Agriculture's
Economic Research Service.
§ 12103. The Fresh Food Financing Initiative.
(a) Establishment.--The Fresh Food Financing Initiative is
established within the department.
(b) Administration of program.--The program shall be
administered by the department. The department may collaborate
with the Department of Community and Economic Development to
improve food access in this Commonwealth.
(c) Program management.--The department shall develop and
establish program guidelines and eligibility criteria to meet
the needs of program applicants and the communities served.
(d) Program priority.--
(1) The program shall promote local agricultural
products by placing priority on projects producing,
aggregating, sourcing or selling Pennsylvania agricultural
commodities, including the department's Pennsylvania
Preferred® Program, that:
(i) are located in or serve a USDA-designated food
desert;
(ii) increase business opportunities for businesses
recognized by the Department of General Services as
verified as a small diverse business or a small veteran
business; or
20250SB0217PN0164 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.