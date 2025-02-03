Senate Bill 217 Printer's Number 164

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - area with low grocery store access by either the United States Department of Agriculture as identified in the Food Access Research Atlas, or through a methodology that has been adopted for use by another governmental entity, food access organization or the secretary. "USDA-designated food desert." A census tract declared to be a food desert by the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service. § 12103. The Fresh Food Financing Initiative. (a) Establishment.--The Fresh Food Financing Initiative is established within the department. (b) Administration of program.--The program shall be administered by the department. The department may collaborate with the Department of Community and Economic Development to improve food access in this Commonwealth. (c) Program management.--The department shall develop and establish program guidelines and eligibility criteria to meet the needs of program applicants and the communities served. (d) Program priority.-- (1) The program shall promote local agricultural products by placing priority on projects producing, aggregating, sourcing or selling Pennsylvania agricultural commodities, including the department's Pennsylvania Preferred® Program, that: (i) are located in or serve a USDA-designated food desert; (ii) increase business opportunities for businesses recognized by the Department of General Services as verified as a small diverse business or a small veteran business; or 20250SB0217PN0164 - 3 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.