Senate Bill 217 Printer's Number 164

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - area with low grocery store access by either the United States

Department of Agriculture as identified in the Food Access

Research Atlas, or through a methodology that has been adopted

for use by another governmental entity, food access organization

or the secretary.

"USDA-designated food desert." A census tract declared to be

a food desert by the United States Department of Agriculture's

Economic Research Service.

§ 12103. The Fresh Food Financing Initiative.

(a) Establishment.--The Fresh Food Financing Initiative is

established within the department.

(b) Administration of program.--The program shall be

administered by the department. The department may collaborate

with the Department of Community and Economic Development to

improve food access in this Commonwealth.

(c) Program management.--The department shall develop and

establish program guidelines and eligibility criteria to meet

the needs of program applicants and the communities served.

(d) Program priority.--

(1) The program shall promote local agricultural

products by placing priority on projects producing,

aggregating, sourcing or selling Pennsylvania agricultural

commodities, including the department's Pennsylvania

Preferred® Program, that:

(i) are located in or serve a USDA-designated food

desert;

(ii) increase business opportunities for businesses

recognized by the Department of General Services as

verified as a small diverse business or a small veteran

business; or

