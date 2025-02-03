Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,615 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 15 Printer's Number 162

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 162

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

15

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, KEEFER, BROOKS, ROTHMAN,

MARTIN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BAKER, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE,

KANE, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating February 3, 2025, as "Four Chaplains Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On January 11, 1943, the United States Army

Transport Dorchester sailed from New York to Greenland carrying

more than 900 soldiers, merchant marines and civilian support

forces; and

WHEREAS, Shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943, the

Dorchester was struck by a torpedo fired without warning from a

German U-boat patrolling the North Atlantic, instantly killing

100 men and cutting off power and radio communication with

escort ships; and

WHEREAS, In the 20 minutes before the ship sank, four Army

chaplains, Lieutenants George L. Fox (Methodist), Alexander D.

Goode (Jewish), John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Clark V.

Poling (Dutch Reformed), comforted the dying, encouraged the

living, guided survivors to lifeboats and gave up their own life

jackets to men who had none, sacrificing their own lives for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 15 Printer's Number 162

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more