Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Conditions Driving The Market : Key Driver Transforming the Synagis Market 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025

Is the Synagis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

A deep dive into the Synagis market size reveals impressive growth in recent years. The market has grown at a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%, expanding from $XX million in 2024 to an estimated $XX million by the end of 2025. This positive trajectory can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing expenditure on chronic illnesses, a jump in research and development investment, rising disease burden, augmentation in hospitalization rates, and the mounting prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions.

Looking forward, the Synagis market is poised to maintain its growth momentum, with forecasts projecting it will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a future compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX%. This promising forecast period growth is expected to be propelled by factors such as surging R&D expenditures, an uptick in the prevalence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus RSV, burgeoning demand for personalized medicine and telehealth, development of RSV treatments, a growing aging demographic, and an increase in the pediatric population in emerging markets.

What Drives The Synagis Market Growth?

One of the crucial drivers for the Synagis market is the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions. Chronic respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder COPD, asthma, and others, impact the lungs and airways, causing persistent breathing problems. Various circumstances contribute to these conditions, such as an aging populace, habits like smoking, lifestyle preferences, and environmental pollution. Synagis, scientifically known as palivizumab, helps curtail severe RSV infections in high-risk infants and children, thereby reducing complications and exacerbations in those suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Amid this competitive landscape, major companies like Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB are thriving in the Synagis market. Leaders in the industry are concentrating on securing drug approvals to introduce long-awaited prophylactic therapies for RSV.

How Is The Synagis Market Segmented?

The Synagis global market can be categorized into distinct segments, based on:

- Clinical Indication: RSV Prophylaxis; Premature Infants With Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia BPD; Congenital Heart Disease CHD; and Immunocompromised Infants and Children.

- Formulation: 50 mg/0.5 mL and 100 mg/mL

- Distribution Channel: Wholesale Distributors and Online Retailers

- End-User: Pediatric and Adults

Regional Analysis Of Synagis Market:

In terms of geography, North America dominated the Synagis market in 2024, while Europe appears to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report outlines the Synagis market across diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

