Equinor ASA: Nøkkelinformasjon angående foreslått kontantutbytte for fjerde kvartal 2024

Nøkkelinformasjon angående foreslått kontantutbytte for Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fjerde kvartal 2024.

Utbyttebeløp: 0,37

Annonsert valuta: USD

Siste dag inklusive: 14. mai 2025

Ex-dato Oslo Børs: 15. mai 2025

Ex-dato New York Stock Exchange:16. mai 2025

Record date (eierregisterdato): 16. mai 2025

Betalingsdato: 28. mai 2025

Vedtaksdato: foreslått kontantutbytte er betinget av godkjennelse fra generalforsamlingen i Equinor ASA den 14. mai 2025.

Øvrig informasjon: Kontantutbytte i NOK per aksje vil bli kommunisert 22. mai 2025.

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.