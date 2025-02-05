Submit Release
Equinor ASA: Nøkkelinformasjon angående foreslått kontantutbytte for fjerde kvartal 2024

Nøkkelinformasjon angående foreslått kontantutbytte for Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fjerde kvartal 2024.

Utbyttebeløp: 0,37

Annonsert valuta: USD

Siste dag inklusive: 14. mai 2025

Ex-dato Oslo Børs: 15. mai 2025

Ex-dato New York Stock Exchange:16. mai 2025

Record date (eierregisterdato): 16. mai 2025

Betalingsdato: 28. mai 2025

Vedtaksdato: foreslått kontantutbytte er betinget av godkjennelse fra generalforsamlingen i Equinor ASA den 14. mai 2025.

Øvrig informasjon: Kontantutbytte i NOK per aksje vil bli kommunisert 22. mai 2025.

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.


