Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

CANADA, March 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the announcement last month regarding a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar took a leading role in negotiating. He thanked the Amir for Qatar’s leadership in mediating this deal and for its efforts toward facilitating a path toward peace and stability in the region. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to thank the Amir on behalf of Canada for Qatar’s critical work in negotiating for the safe release of Mr. David Lavery from Afghanistan.

The leaders discussed areas of common interest and the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Qatar. They underscored the importance of working together to advance dialogue and peace across the Middle East, particularly considering the ongoing developments in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s latest efforts in the region, including the recently announced $50 million in humanitarian assistance for Syria. The leaders discussed the Amir’s visit to Syria last week and the urgent humanitarian and development work required, noting their shared support for an inclusive Syrian-led political governance structure.

The leaders reflected on the excellent bilateral relationship between Canada and Qatar and agreed to remain in contact.