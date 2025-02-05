Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun

CANADA, March 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Aoun on his recent election, noting it is a moment of hope and opportunity for Lebanon and its people. The two leaders discussed the importance of respecting the ceasefire along Lebanon’s southern border and of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The leaders underscored that the people of Lebanon deserve to live in peace and security. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated that Canada will always stand with the Lebanese people.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted the close co-operation and the strong people-to-people ties between Canada and Lebanon. They agreed that their shared values and priorities will carry forward this relationship in the years to come.