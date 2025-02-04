PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

Approval on Third Reading Senate Bill No. 2942

Resetting the First Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

February 3, 2025 Mr. President, I wish to take this opportunity to manifest my explanation for voting YES to Senate Bill No. 2942, resetting the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Under this proposed measure, the first regular election of the BARMM shall be reset to October 13 of this year, 2025. Mr. President, from the start, it was never a question of if the BARMM elections must be reset. It was a question of when it must be reset. And yes, Senate Bill No. 2942 offers itself as an answer to that question. We shall be resetting the elections from May to October of this year. Despite his non-acceptance, I am grateful to our principal sponsor, Senator JV Ejercito, for reading my proposed amendment to postpone the BARMM election to May 2026 last Tuesday. Hindi natin maipagkakaila na ang desisyon ng Supreme Court ukol sa paghihiwalay ng Sulu sa BARMM ay nagdulot ng pagkabalisa sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim doon sa BARMM at Sulu. This confusion in itself is already a disturbance of the peace. And it should go without saying, Mr. President, that we cannot afford to lose the peace we have worked so hard to achieve. We cannot lose our peace to a war, nor can we lose it on account of widespread technical confusion. Dalawa ang nakikita kong kailangan sa sitwasyong ito: matugunan ang ating kalituhan, at mabigyan ng linaw ang isyung ito. Clearly, Mr. President, both things require time. Time to discuss, to clarify, and time to facilitate. And today, time is what this bill provides. "Rushing things ruins things," ayon nga sa isang kasabihan. As we give BARMM the time that they need for their elections, we usher in both the passage of this bill, as well as the continued efforts to secure peace in Mindanao. Daghang salamat, Mr. President.

