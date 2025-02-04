PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Gatchalian urges DOF to step up prosecution vs smugglers, perpetrators of illicit trade of cigarettes, vapor products Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Finance (DOF) to step up the prosecution of smugglers and perpetrators of illicit trade of cigarettes and vapor products to minimize, if not eradicate such illegal activities. The senator emphasized that the DOF, along with its attached agencies --Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs -- should revisit their strategies for securing convictions against those apprehended for smuggling and illicit trade. "I suggest to the DOF, the BIR, and the BOC to review the processes for securing convictions. We can instruct law enforcement agencies to conduct entrapment operations and intercept all illicit trade. If your efforts do not lead to any conviction, then the apprehensions become futile," said Gatchalian at a recent Senate hearing conducted by the Committee on Ways and Means on the issue of illicit trade. From 2017 to 2024, the BIR has filed 29 cases before the Department of Justice with an estimated tax liability of P9.9 billion. Of this number, 13 cases have been filed in court. However, the BIR has yet to secure a final conviction on any of the cases filed in court. The BOC, for its part, has filed a total of 62 cases from 2018 to 2024 related to the smuggling of illicit cigarettes with a total dutiable value of P2.255 billion. Of the 62 cases, 12 cases are under preliminary investigation, 40 are under automatic review by the justice secretary, 2 are for filing in court, 4 have been filed in court, 1 has been dismissed, 1 resulted in an acquittal, and 1 resulted in a conviction. According to Gatchalian, the rate of conviction against smugglers is too negligible to deter perpetrators from committing the offense over and over again. "Kung walang nakukulong, walang natatakot. Kung walang natatakot, tuloy-tuloy lang ang ligaya given the high profit margin which can be as three or four times higher than the profit margin from legitimate trade," he said. "We need to secure more conviction to send out a strong message that the government is serious in addressing this issue and that the long arm of the law will eventually catch on to individuals or groups who continue to perpetrate these criminal activities," he emphasized. Gatchalian hinikayat ang DOF na palakasin ang pag-uusig laban sa mga smugglers at mga salarin sa illicit trade ng sigarilyo, vapor products Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Finance (DOF) na paigtingin ang pag-uusig sa mga smuggler at mga gumagawa ng illicit trade o ipinagbabawal na kalakalan o pagbebenta ng mga sigarilyo at vapor products upang mabawasan, kung hindi man mapuksa ang naturang ilegal na aktibidad. Binigyang-diin ng senador na dapat balikan ng DOF, kasama ang mga attached agencies nito --Bureau of Internal Revenue at Bureau of Customs -- ang kanilang mga estratehiya para makakuha ng convictions laban sa mga nahuli sa smuggling at ipinagbabawal na kalakalan. "Iminumungkahi ko sa DOF, BIR, at BOC na repasuhin ang mga proseso para makakuha ng conviction. Maaari natin sabihan ang mga ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas na magsagawa ng mga operasyong entrapment at hadlangan ang lahat ng ipinagbabawal na kalakalan. Pero kung ang inyong ginagawa ay wala namang paghahatol sa mga kaso, walang saysay ang paghuhuli," ani Gatchalian sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado na isinagawa ng Committee on Ways and Means sa isyu ng illicit trade. Mula 2017 hanggang 2024, ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ay nagsampa ng 29 na kaso sa Department of Justice na may tinatayang tax liability na P9.9 bilyon. Sa pigurang ito, 13 kaso ang naisampa sa korte. Gayunpaman, hindi pa nakakakuha ng pinal na paghatol ang BIR sa alinman sa mga kasong isinampa sa korte. Ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) naman ay nagsampa ng kabuuang 62 kaso mula 2018 hanggang 2024 kaugnay sa smuggling ng mga ipinagbabawal na sigarilyo na may kabuuang dutiable value na P2.255 bilyon. Sa 62 na kaso, 12 kaso ang nasa ilalim ng preliminary investigation, 40 ang nasa automatic review ng justice secretary, 2 ay para sa pagsasampa sa korte, 4 ang naisampa sa korte, 1 ang na-dismiss, 1 ang nagresulta sa acquittal, at 1 ang nagresulta sa isang conviction. Ayon kay Gatchalian, masyadong mababa ang conviction rate laban sa mga smuggler para pigilan ang mga salarin sa paulit-ulit na pagkakasala. "Kung walang nakukulong, walang natatakot. Kung walang natatakot, tuloy-tuloy lang ang ligaya dahil sa mataas na kita nila dito na umaabot ng mas malaki pa ng tatlo o apat na beses sa kita ng mga lehitimong negosyo," aniya. "Kailangan nating makakuha ng mas marami pang conviction para makapagbigay ng isang malakas na mensahe na seryoso ang gobyerno sa pagtugon sa isyung ito at sa kalaunan, mahuhuli ang mga indibidwal o grupo na patuloy na gumagawa ng mga kriminal na aktibidad na ito," diin niya.

