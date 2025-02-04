PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 PNP officials hail Cayetano-led bill to modernize police camps The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday welcomed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's proposed measure to modernize, develop, and upgrade its camps, hailing it as a significant step toward enhancing the police force's logistics, its operational effectiveness, and the welfare of its personnel. The proposal, known as the Philippine National Police Camp Development Fund Act (Senate Bill No. 307), was discussed by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee on Monday, February 3, 2025. "The PNP Director for Logistics extends his thanks for the sponsorship of this important piece of legislation," Police Colonel Giovanni Caliao of the PNP Directorate for Logistics said. "This development will not only enhance the morale and productivity of our uniformed personnel but also grants them with essential tools and resources needed to perform the duties with greater dedication and professionalism," he added. Cayetano's bill, which he filed on July 22, 2022, proposes a P5-billion annual fund to provide a five-year development plan to modernize, develop, and upgrade PNP camps and headquarters. The fund will cover key facilities like training areas, sports amenities, lodging, utilities, security systems, and more as determined by the PNP Chief -- all to support the PNP in fulfilling its duties. Cayetano has always supported law enforcement agencies in fulfilling their duties. "I hope you use this goodwill na pinagaganda natin ang mga kampo," the senator said in his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of a crime laboratory at Camp Bagong Diwa in the City of Taguig last January 26, 2024. "Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," he added. National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Ralph Calinisan also commended Cayetano's bill, saying it is "a good proposal from Senator Alan Cayetano." According to Caliao, the passage of the measure will contribute significantly to keeping the PNP prepared to address both domestic and international security challenges. "This bill will ensure that the PNP infrastructure needs will no longer be dependent on allocations but rather on a sustained and forward-looking plan," he said. "This legislation represents a sound investment in the future of the PNP in the benefits and the continued security and prosperity of our nation," he added. PNP, pinuri ang panukala ni Cayetano para sa modernisasyon ng mga kampo Malugod na tinanggap ng Philippine National Police (PNP) nitong Lunes ang panukala ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na gawing moderno, paunlarin, at i-upgrade ang mga kampo nito. Ayon sa PNP, isa itong malaking hakbang tungo sa pagpapahusay ng puwersa ng pulisya, pagpapabuti ng operasyon, at pangangalaga sa kapakanan ng mga tauhan nito. Tinalakay ang panukalang Philippine National Police Camp Development Fund Act (Senate Bill No. 307) sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee nitong Lunes, February 3, 2025. Ang panukala, na inihain ni Cayetano noong Hulyo 22, 2022, ay naglalayong maglaan ng P5 bilyon taun-taon para sa isang limang-taong plano ng pagpapaunlad ng mga kampo at headquarters ng PNP. "The PNP Director for Logistics extends his thanks for the sponsorship of this important piece of legislation," wika ni Police Colonel Giovanni Caliao ng PNP Directorate for Logistics. "This development will not only enhance the morale and productivity of our uniformed personnel but also grants them with essential tools and resources needed to perform the duties with greater dedication and professionalism," dagdag niya. Kabilang sa mga proyekto na nakapaloob sa pondo ang mga pangunahing pasilidad tulad ng mga training area, pampalakasan, panuluyan, kagamitan, sistema para sa seguridad, at iba pang itatakda ng PNP chief. Lahat ito ay upang suportahan ang kapulisan sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang mga tungkulin. Matagal nang sinusuportahan ni Cayetano ang mga pulis sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang mga tungkulin. "I hope you use this goodwill na pinagaganda natin ang mga kampo," wika niya sa kanyag talumpati sa groundbreaking ceremony ng crime laboratory sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa lungsod ng Taguig noong January 26, 2024. "Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," dagdag niya. Pinuri naman ni National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Ralph Calinisan ang panukala. "This is actually a good proposal from Senator Alan Cayetano," wika niya. Ayon kay Caliao, malaki ang maitutulong ng pagpasa ng panukala ni Cayetano sa pagpapanatiling handa ng PNP na tugunan ang mga hamon sa loob at labas ng bansa. "This bill will ensure that the PNP infrastructure needs will no longer be dependent on allocations but rather on a sustained and forward-looking plan," wika niya. "This legislation represents a sound investment in the future of the PNP in the benefits and the continued security and prosperity of our nation," dagdag niya.

