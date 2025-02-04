PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Seconding Speech | Senator Joel Villanueva

Confirmation of 36 AFP Generals and Senior Officers

04 February 2025 (Please check against delivery) Mr. Chairperson, esteemed colleagues, we would like to express our full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments and nomination of the 36 generals and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines endorsed to the Commission this afternoon. In particular, we would like to manifest our support for the appointments of: 1) Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete whose distinguished career in the AFP includes his exemplary service in the Presidential Security Group. This was during the time of President Noynoy Aquino. He was Commanding Officer of the PSG Security Battalion from 2010 to 2011, then Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations from 2011 to 2016, before assuming the position of PSG Chief of Staff until PNoy's end of term. His valuable service was recognized with the prestigious Philippine Legion of Honor. 2) Let me also congratulate my kababayan who hails from San Miguel, Bulacan, Brigadier General Paulo Teodoro. He has 37 years of distinguished military service, consistently demonstrating outstanding leadership and integrity. 3) Last, but not the least, let me congratulate Colonel Edwin Parcia from the Philippine Air Force, who is not only a distinguished officer but also a man who shares a passion that many of us hold dear, especially this Representation - the game of basketball. Siya po, Mr. President, ang magaling dumipensa, sinaktan po ako niyan ng ilang beses, kaya nagdadalawang-isip po ako kung ico-confirm siya. All levity aside, he rose from the ranks, serving in various key field and staff roles across different regions of the country, until his appointment as Chief of the Plans and Programs Division at the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel. Napakataas ng respeto ko sa kanya, Mr. President, lalo na sa larong basketball. Talagang walang senador-senador, 'di ba, Senator Bong Go? Sinaktan ka rin niyan, 'di ba? Marami tayong nasaktan niyan. Mr. Chairperson, seriously speaking, all the officers with us this afternoon have shown steadfast dedication, outstanding leadership, and a deep commitment to serving our nation. We once again offer our full support for their appointments and nomination, and we have complete confidence in their ability to continue serving our country with bravery, intelligence, and excellence. Congratulations at Mabuhay po kayong lahat! Maraming salamat at pagpalain tayong lahat ng ating Panginoong Diyos.

