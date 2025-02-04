PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

SPEECH TO CLOSE THE PERIOD OF INTERPELLATION OF SENATE BILL NO. 2034, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS THE RESERVE OFFICERS' TRAINING CORPS (ROTC) BILL

February 3, 2025 Mr. President, my dear colleagues, with a heavy heart, I am moving that we already close the period of interpellation of Senate Bill 2034, the "ROTC Act." This bill was passed in the House of Representatives on 15 December 2022, and has been with us in the Senate since then. It has gone through a careful review in the committee hearings. Over the past months, from August 2023 to January 2025, we have engaged in meaningful discussions during the interpellations sessions. Clearly, this bill has undergone careful scrutiny. We've listened, debated, and worked through the concerns raised by the public and fellow senators-ensuring that every voice has been heard. I am moving to close the period of interpellation of the proposed measure based on the following grounds: The Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council has prioritized this bill by moving it in Tier 1. This recognition signals that we need to act swiftly. The ROTC program is crucial for enhancing our national defense capabilities, fostering a sense of patriotism, and equipping our students with essential skills in disaster preparedness and civic responsibility. Moreover, we have had a thorough examination of this bill. We have gone back and forth, and now it is time to transition from discussion to action. The Senate rules, specifically Rule XXV, Section 71(d) provides that the sponsor of the bill or the author of the motion shall have the right to close the debate. Thus, as principal author of the proposed measure, I am moving to close this debate. It is also important to emphasize that this a priority bill of the LEDAC and that we have strong support from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has endorsed this bill, aligning it with our national security and educational goals. His backing emphasizes how vital it is for us to expedite this process. Thus, let us all unite in closing this period of interpellation and move forward with the next steps. By empowering our students with the values and skills they need, we are preparing a generation that is patriotic and will be able to defend our country. Thank you, Mr. President.

