Villanueva: Co-Sponsorship Speech Resolutions Honoring Former President Joseph Estrada and Former Senator Luis "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Co-Sponsorship Speech Resolutions Honoring Former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada and Former Senator Luis "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada

Senator Joel Villanueva

February 4, 2025 Ginoong Pangulo, mga kasamahan natin dito sa Senado: Isang karangalan po ang kilalanin at bigyan ng karampatang pagkilala ang ating dating Pangulo ng Republika ng Pilipinas, Joseph Ejercito Estrada, at dating Unang Ginang at Senador ng Pilipinas, Luisa "Loi" Ejercito Estrada. Ang kanilang kontribusyon at paglilingkod sa bansa ay nag-iwan markang hinding-hindi natin maikakaila. This representation has filed Senate Resolution Nos. 1297 and 1298, recognizing and honoring the service to the nation of his excellency, President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, and the honorable, Loi Ejercito Estrada, respectively. President Joseph Ejercito Estrada's career in public service was a long, meaningful, and worthwhile journey that has spanned five remarkable decades. Long before this representation was even born, this man had already dedicated his life to serving the Filipino people. Two of our colleagues, and very good friends, Sen. Jinggoy and Sen. JV, are living testaments to their father's enduring legacy in public service. Sino nga ba ang makakalimot sa tanyag na slogan na "Erap para sa mahirap"? Hindi ito nanatiling slogan lamang; bagkus, ito po ang naging pundasyon at sentro ng pamamahala [NDM1] ni Pangulong Erap. Inilapit po niya ang gobyerno sa taongbayan, sa mga nangangailangan, at mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan. Ipinamalas ni Pangulong Erap ang maka-masang pamumuno sa pamamagitan ng mga programa katulad ng "Lingap Para sa Mahirap." Naglayon itong magbigay ng tulong pangkalusugan, hanapbuhay, sapat at ligtas na tubig, pabahay, at masustansya at sapat na pagkain para sa milyon-milyon nating mga kababayan. Sa kanyang pagsisilbi sa bayan, naging katuwang ni Pangulong Erap ang dating First Lady Loi Ejercito Estrada. Proud Thomasian. Bilang doktor at lingkod-bayan, ginugol niya ang kanyang lakas at panahon sa pagbibigay serbisyo sa mga Pilipino. Dahil dito, nahalal siya bilang Senador noong 2001 hanggang 2007. Senator Loi was a voice of reason and compassion at the Senate. She strongly advocated for eliminating all forms of violence and exploitation and tirelessly worked to protect the rights and welfare of women and the youth. She authored landmark legislations such as Republic Act No. 9208 or the "Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003" and Republic Act No. 9262 or the "Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004." She introduced wide-ranging measures that had a major impact on various sectors, particularly in the areas of health, women and youth empowerment, education, environment, electoral reforms, and peace and order, among others. Mr. President, I have encountered these two individuals at the dawn of my political career. We know how public service comes with immense challenges, often requiring the strength to face and move mountains. The former President and First Lady were no exception to this. But they faced each trial with unwavering resolve and grace. Pangulong Erap and Former First Lady and Senator Loi Ejercito Estrada's unwavering dedication to serve the people, especially the poor and disenfranchised, and their enduring legacy rightfully earn them a place in our nation's history. Maraming salamat po at nawa'y pagpalain tayong lahat ng Panginoong Diyos.

