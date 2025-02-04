PRIB: Senate approves bill to give justice to wrongfully convicted and detained

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Senate approves bill to give justice to wrongfully convicted and detained In a bid to give justice and higher monetary compensation to Filipinos who are wrongfully convicted or illegally detained, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2920 on Monday, February 3, 2025. Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, sponsor of the bill, said it seeks to strengthen support for individuals who are victims of wrong conviction or unjust detention by amending Republic Act No. 7309, the law that established the Board of Claims under the Department of Justice (DOJ). The measure seeks justice for those who have been unjustly accused, convicted, and imprisoned but later released through acquittal. It also covers individuals who were detained and released without being charged, those subjected to arbitrary or illegal detention and released without charges, and victims of violent crimes. The Board of Claims was established under the Office of the Secretary of Justice in 1992, and created to implement the national government's Victims' Compensation Program. Pimentel said the time has come to modernize and expand the scope of Republic Act No. 7309, in line with the principles of liberality, generosity and fairness. The proposed measure aims to: 1) Increase the amount of compensation from PI,000 to PI0,000 per month for victims of unjust imprisonment or detention; 2) Increase the maximum amount of compensation that the Board of Claims may approve in all the other cases from PI0,000 to P50,000, or the amount necessary to reimburse the claimant for the expenses incurred for hospitalization medical treatment, loss of wage, loss of support, and other expenses directly related to the injury, whichever is higher; 3) Lengthen the period within which the victims could file a claim from six months to one year after being released from imprisonment or detention, or from the date the victim suffered damage or injury; and 4) Allow the person to file his or her claim remotely, subject to the rules and regulations which shall be promulgated by the Board of Claims. "So more than ever, the Filipino people must be reminded that we are a country of laws and not of men. We are neither a kingdom ruled by a tyrannical monarch, nor a penal colony that ignores the humanity of those under their custody," Pimentel said in his sponsorship speech. "We live in a country where no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws. Let us claim the fruits of this measure. Let us claim the greatest good for the greatest number. Let us claim justice for all. Thus, support for this measure is earnestly sought," he pointed out.

