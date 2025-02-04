PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 CHIZ SAYS APPROVAL OF MAGNA CARTA OF BGY HEALTH WORKERS A FITTING REWARD FOR COMMUNITY FRONTLINERS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said institutionalizing the benefits and incentives for barangay health workers (BHWs) is a fitting tribute to community primary healthcare providers as essential partners of government in ensuring the people's well-being at grassroots level. According to Escudero, one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2838 or the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, it is only proper that BHWs are recognized for their selfless dedication in carrying out their duties despite being classified as community volunteers. "There is no argument that our barangay health workers should be recognized and rewarded for being our health frontliners in our communities. We witnessed how they risked their lives as the first in line to take care of our sick during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they often get nothing in return as mere volunteers," Escudero said, after the Senate approved on third and final reading the bill on February 3, 2025. Under the proposal, a monthly honorarium of not less than P3,000 will be provided to registered BHWs while the certified BHWs will get up to P5,000. A review and adjustment of the rates will be done every three years. The bill also contains a menu of benefits that include transportation allowance, subsistence allowance for BHWs who render service in unserved or underserved barangays where they are not residents, hazard allowance, insurance coverage from the Government Service Insurance System, health emergency allowance during public health emergencies, and cash gifts every December. For BHWs who have served for at least 15 years, they are entitled to a one-time dedicated service recognition incentive of not less than P10,000 upon their departure from service. They are also entitled to free legal service and preferential access to government livelihood programs. "The bill also promotes career advancement for the BHWs. Most of them are volunteers, and not trained professionally, so we want to raise their status by providing them with opportunities to gain more knowledge and exposure, and develop new skills for their personal development," Escudero said. To professionalize the BHWs, they are required to undergo certification by the municipal or city health boards. To qualify for certification, the BHW must have completed at least two years of continuous service in the locality, courses on training on the roles, duties and responsibilities of a BHW as prescribed by the DOH; and other courses under the certification component of the Education and Training Program spelled out in the bill. Certified BHWs who have served for at least five years continuously shall also be granted sub-professional eligibility. SBN 2838 is the consolidation of similar bills filed by the Senate President, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, Robin Padilla, Bong Go, Ronald Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Revilla, Raffy Tulfo, Sherwin Gatchalian, Lito Lapid, and JV Ejercito, and former Senator Sonny Angara. The bill also declares April 7 as BHW Day in recognition of their service, heroic acts in times of crisis and their indispensable role in promoting health and wellness in community level.

