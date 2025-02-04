PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1295 Honoring and Commending Former President Estrada

February 4, 2025 Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, it is with deep honor and great respect that I rise today to co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1295, taking into consideration Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1297, honoring and commending Joseph Ejercito Estrada. Is there any other leader, local or national, who can rightfully claim that their name has become practically synonymous with 'being one with the masses'? I daresay there is none, Mr. President. There is only the incomparable, indomitable, Erap Estrada. "You do what you have to do to make your city safe." During last year's hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee, former President Duterte stated that these were the very words of guidance that former President Erap told him. Words said from one mayor to another, no filter. No frills. Fully cognizant of the glaring truth: that leadership, when stripped of all the glamour of the spotlight and the glory of applause, is always ultimately a matter of knowing, but also of doing. Knowing what you have to do, knowing how hard it will be, and doing it anyway. Before he ascended to the highest office in the land, President Estrada first made his mark in local governance. Nagsilbi siya bilang mayor ng San Juan mula 1969 hanggang 1986. During this time, San Juan underwent a change for the better, turning into a progressive, peaceful, and well-managed city. Sa usapin ng public order at safety, mga aspeto ng pamumuhay na malapit sa aking puso, maraming isinagawang pagbabago si then-Mayor Erap. He prioritized crime prevention, ensured the effectiveness of the local police force, and implemented policies that significantly reduced criminal activities. Under his leadership, San Juan City became proof that indeed, effective governance should mean order and safety in the community. At sa buong early stage ng aking pagiging military at pulis, Mr. President, sa panahon lang po ni Pangulong Erap Estrada ako naka-experience ng all out war against all forms of organized crime groups and Southern Philippines separatist groups, Mr. President. Higit pa sa kapayapaan at kaayusan, naglunsad din siya ng mga social welfare program. He introduced projects that uplifted the lives of ordinary citizens, earning him the love and trust of the people he served. Iyong kanyang dedikasyon at commitment para sa mga mahihirap ang siyang naghatid sa kanya sa mga sumunod niyang mga responsibilidad: Alkalde, Senador, Bise Presidente, at noong 1998, siya'y nahalal bilang Presidente ng Republika ng Pilipinas. Erap para sa mahirap. Ibig sabihin, Erap para sa akin, na nag konduktor at kargador para makag-aral, para sa mga magulang ko na umasa rin sa 5-6, para sa mga kapatid ko na namulat sa payak na pamumuhay. I have no illusions about my own background, Mr. President. I was born into a dirt-poor family. Ibig sabihin, kasama po ako at ang aking buong pamilya sa mga mahihirap na niyakap nang buong puso ni President Erap Estrada. Isang lider na hindi pinilit o hinimok ang mga mahihirap na lumapit sa pamahalaan. Siya na mismo ang lumapit sa mahihirap. Imbes na vertical, top-down approach, ang ginawa niya ay horizontal, reaching-out approach: "Walang kaibigan, walang kumpare, walang kamag-anak o anak..." Tayong lahat ay pantay-pantay, dahil tayong lahat ay Pilipino. Sa kanyang inauguration speech noong 1998, inilahad ni President Erap ang kanyang pangarap: kalayaan. Kalayaan mula sa mapang-aping kahirapan. Sa araw na ito, ipinapangako ng bulwagang ito na gagawin namin ang aming makakaya tungo sa katuparan ng pangarap na ito. Kasama tayong lahat ni Erap, magsisikap, hanggang sa wala nang naghihirap. Yes, Mr. President. We, too, shall do what we have to do, to make our communities, cities, municipalities, our entire country, safe, peaceful, and progressive. So help us God. Thank you, Mr. President.

