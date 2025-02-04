PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Gatchalian: Senate ratifies bicam report on Early Childhood Care and Development bill Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) System Act (Senate Bill No. 2575 and House Bill No. 10142), a landmark reform that would strengthen the foundation of learners. The ECCD System refers to the full range of health, nutrition, early childhood education, and social services development programs, which will provide for the basic holistic needs of children younger than five years old and promote their optimum growth and development. Under the measure, the ECCD System shall apply to all provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays to achieve universal ECCD access for all children below five years old. The proposed measure seeks to strengthen the ECCD Council to ensure the State's focus on building a strong foundation for the development and learning of children below five years old. The Secretary of the Interior and Local Government shall serve as ex-officio Chairperson for Local Government Mobilization and Overall Implementation, while the Secretary of Education shall serve as ex officio Co-Chairperson for ECCD Curriculum and all matters related to early childhood education. The Executive Director of the ECCD Council Secretariat shall serve as ex-officio Vice-Chairperson. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ating ipinasa, aabutin natin ang bawat batang wala pang limang taong gulang, at ihahatid natin sa kanila ang mga programa at serbisyong magpapatatag sa kanilang pundasyon bilang mga mag-aaral. Isang mahalagang reporma ito upang tugunan ang krisis sa edukasyon na hinaharap ng bansa," said Gatchalian, co-author and sponsor of the measure. Local government units shall be responsible for the implementation of the ECCD System, including programs and services in their respective jurisdictions. Provinces, cities, and municipalities shall be mandated to create an ECCD Office, which shall be under the administrative supervision of the local chief executive. The ECCD Office shall manage the delivery of programs and services under the ECCD system, including the supervision of Child Development Teachers (CDTs) and Child Development Workers (CDWs). The bill also seeks the professionalization of CDTs and the upskilling and reskilling of CDWs. Incumbent CDWs shall complete mandatory reskilling and upskilling training programs on ECCD or early childhood education. They shall undergo assessment and pass certification by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The assessment and certification shall be free of charge. Gatchalian: Panukalang batas sa early childhood care and development niratipikahan na sa Senado Niratipikahan na ng Senado ang bicameral conference committee report sa Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) System Act (Senate Bill No. 2575 at House Bill No. 10142). Ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian, isang mahalagang reporma ang panukalang batas upang patatagin ang pundasyon ng mga mag-aaral sa kanilang edukasyon. Saklaw ng ECCD System ang kabuuan ng mga programang pang-kalusugan, nutrisyon, early childhood education, at social services development na tutugon sa pangangailangan ng mga kabataang wala pang limang taong gulang. Sa ilalim ng ECCD System, tututukan ang pinakambuting kalagayan ng mga bata sa kanilang paglaki. Magiging saklaw ng ECCD System ang lahat ng mga probinsya, siyudad, munisipalidad, at barangay upang makamit ang universal ECCD access para sa mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang. Layon ng naturang batas na patatagin ang ECCD Council upang tiyaking nakatutok ang estado sa pagpapatatag ng pundasyon ng mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang para sa kanilang development at pagkatuto. Ang kalihim ng Department of the Interior and Local Government ang magisisilbing ex-officio Chairperson for Local Government Mobilization and Overall Implementation, habang ang kalihim ng Department of Education ang magiging ex-officio Co-Chairperson for ECCD Curriculum at lahat ng mga bagay na may kinalaman sa early childhood education. Ang Executive Director ng ECCD Council Secretariat ang magsisilbing ex-officio Vice-Chairperson ng Council. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ating ipinasa, aabutin natin ang bawat batang wala pang limang taong gulang, at ihahatid natin sa kanila ang mga programa at serbisyong magpapatatag sa kanilang pundasyon bilang mga mag-aaral. Isang mahalagang reporma ito upang tugunan ang krisis sa edukasyon na hinaharap ng bansa," ani Gatchalian, sponsor at isa sa mga may akda ng panukalang batas. Magiging responsibilidad naman ng mga local government units ang pagpapatupad ng ECCD System, kabilang ang mga programa at serbisyo sa kanilang mga nasasakupan. Magiging mandato sa mga probinsya, lungsod, at munisipalidad ang paglikha ng ECCD Office na sasailalim sa administrative supervision ng local chief executive. Ang ECCD Office ang maghahatid ng mga programa at serbisyo sa ilalim ng ECCD System, kabilang ang pangangasiwa sa mga Child Development Teachers (CDTs) at Child Development Workers (CDWs). Isinusulong din ng naturang panukala ang professionalization ng mga CDTs at ang upskilling at reskilling ng mga CDWs. Magiging mandato sa mga kasalukuyang CDWs ang mandatory reskilling at upskilling training programs sa ECCD o early childhood education. Dadaan sa mandatory reskilling and upskilling training programs sa ECCD o early childhood education ang mga kasalukuyang CDWs. Kailangan nilang sumailalim sa assessment at makapasa ng certification mula sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Magiging libre ang naturang assessment at certification.

