February 4, 2025 Sen. Robin's Bills for Filipino Muslims Passed in the Senate At least three proposed measures authored and sponsored by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla that aim to benefit Filipino Muslims were passed in the Senate on Monday evening. Passed on third reading were House Bill 8925, which requires the burial of Muslims in accordance with Islamic tradition; and Senate Bill 2819, which strengthens the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. The Senate adopted the bicameral conference committee report for a third measure - Senate Bill 1410, along with House Bill 5693 - declaring Feb. 1 as the National Day of Awareness on the Hijab and other Traditional Garments and Attire. Last January, Padilla sponsored House Bill 8925, which provides clear guidelines on registering the death of a Muslim within 30 days. It also has provisions for the proper transport of a deceased Muslim's remains. House Bill 8925 is a sister bill of Senate Bill 1273, which Padilla authored. Senate Bill 1273 provides equal access to Filipino Muslims and indigenous peoples (IPs) in public cemeteries. Senate Bill 2819 provides protection for the balik-Islam community by giving them representation in the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. Under the bill, the balik-Islam community will have a representative in the NCMF to help them to adjust to their lives based on Islam's teachings. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 1410 upholds the voluntary exercise of religious profession and worship, free from coercion or discrimination. "To promote diversity, awareness and tolerance of religious and cultural beliefs expressed through the wearing of indigenous clothing, head garments and coverings, such as but not limited to hijab, sinulog and tapis. Feb. 1st is hereby declared as the 'National Day for Awareness on the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire,'" the bill said. Tatlong Panukala ni Sen. Robin para sa Pilipinong Muslim, Lusot sa Senado Hindi bababa sa tatlong panukalang batas na ihinain at ini-sponsor ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para sa mga Pilipinong Muslims ay lusot na sa Senado matapos sila aprubahan nitong Lunes ng gabi. Naipasa sa ikatlong pagbasa ang House Bill 8925, tungkol sa paglibing sa Muslim alinsunod sa tradisyong Islam; at Senate Bill 2819, na pinapalakas ang National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. In-adopt naman ng Senado ang bicameral conference committee report para sa pangatlong panukalang batas - Senate Bill 1410, kasama ang House Bill 5693 - na nagdedeklara sa Pebrero 1 bilang National Day of Awareness on the Hijab and other Traditional Garments and Attire. Noong Enero, ini-sponsor ni Padilla ang House Bill 8925, na nagbibigay ng alituntunin sa pag-register ng Muslim na namatay; at sa tamang paghatid sa labi ng yumaong Muslim. Ang House Bill 8925 naman ay sister bill ng Senate Bill 1273 ni Padilla, na nagbibigay ng pantay na access sa pampublikong libingan para sa mga Filipino Muslims at indigenous peoples. Tinitiyak ng Senate Bill 2819 ang proteksyon sa balik-Islam community sa pamamagitan ng representasyon sa NCMF. Sa panukala, magkakaroon ang balik-Islam ng kinatawan sa NCMF para matulungan silang mag-adjust sa normal na buhay alinsunod sa Islam. Samantala, tinitiyak ng Senate Bill 1410 ang "voluntary exercise of religious profession and worship, free from coercion or discrimination." "To promote diversity, awareness and tolerance of religious and cultural beliefs expressed through the wearing of indigenous clothing, head garments and coverings, such as but not limited to hijab, sinulog and tapis. Feb. 1st is hereby declared as the 'National Day for Awareness on the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire,'" ayon sa panukala.

