PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Seconding Speech | Senator Joel Villanueva

Confirmation of 19 DFA Officials

04 February 2025 Mr. Chairperson, esteemed colleagues, it is my honor and privilege to support the confirmation of the ad interim appointments and nominations of the 19 Foreign Service Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs sponsored in plenary this afternoon. We would like to specifically express our full support for the confirmation of Domingo "Ding" Nolasco as Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia, alongside his role as Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, a position for which he was confirmed by the Commission on August 7, 2024. Ambassador Nolasco's 34 years of extensive experience in representing the Philippines abroad includes his tenure in various diplomatic posts, such as in Italy, Japan, and the United States, which has been marked by notable achievements, including streamlining consular services, advocating for dual citizenship, and leading successful negotiations on behalf of our nation. I also had the privilege of meeting Ambassador Nolasco in 2017 during my visit to Rome, Italy, and I am truly grateful for the warmth and support he offered us during our time there. We also had a productive discussion about ways to enhance and empower our embassies so they can better assist our kababayans abroad, particularly distressed OFWs. In addition, we would like to express our support for the appointment of fellow Bulacan native, Alena Grace Borra, as Career Minister. Her father hails from the historic city of Malolos. Ms. Borra is known for her exceptional dedication and competence throughout her 16-year career in foreign service. Her career is marked by significant contributions in various capacities, from her role as Vice Consul in Chicago to her current position as First Secretary and Consul at the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw. Mr. Chairperson, once again, we give our full support to the confirmation of the nominations and appointments of our Foreign Service Officials. Their expertise and commitment to serve have been instrumental in advancing Philippine interests, fostering international relations, and providing exemplary service to Filipinos abroad. Congratulations to all of you, and may God bless you and your work. Mabuhay po kayo!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.