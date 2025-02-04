Estrada: Acceptance speech of former Senator Luisa "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 ACCEPTANCE SPEECH OF FORMER SENATOR LUISA "LOI" P. EJERCITO ESTRADA

Senate Resolution No. 1296 -- Commending and Honoring former Senator Luisa "Loi" P. Ejercito Estrada Honorable Senators, distinguished guests, and my fellow Filipinos, Buong pagpapakumbaba at taus-pusong pasasalamat sa pagkilalang ito. Hindi ko inaaasahan na darating ang araw na kikilalanin ang aking munting ambag sa lehislatura. I thank the Lord Almighty for the guidance He has given me, not only during my term in the Senate but throughout my entire life and career in the service of our countrymen. Mula't mula pa, ang nais ko lamang ay tahimik na makapagbigay serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan gamit ang aking pagiging dalubhasa sa larangan ng medisina. Ngunit may ibang plano pala ang Maykapal. Biyayang maituturing ko ang pagiging miyembro ng Senado noong ika-labingdalawa at ika-labingtatlong Kongreso - mga panahong matindi ang pagsubok sa ating demokrasya - at maging bahagi sa pagsusulong ng katotohanan at katarungan sa mga katiwaliang bumalot sa ating bansa gaya ng Hello Garci scandal, PCSO fund misuse, Jose Pidal accounts, fertilizer fund scam at iba pa. Noong mga panahong 'yun ay natanong ko sa aking sarili, para saan nga ba ang panunungkulan ko sa Senado? Hindi ako sanay sa debate. Mas lalong hindi ako bihasa sa interpellation o makipagdiskusyon ng mahabang oras. But I realized that I could be of greater service to our countrymen by advocating for the people's right to basic health services, as well as for the rights of women and children--being a wife and a mother myself. Thus, I take pride in my accomplishments in successfully sponsoring, defending, and passing two landmark pieces of legislation aimed at protecting women and the youth from all forms of violence: Republic Act No. 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and Republic Act No. 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. Bukod dito, marami rin akong naisulong at naisabatas na mga panukala sa maikling panahon ko sa Senado. Pinatunayan ko na kung nasa ating puso ang dedikasyon na makapaghatid ng tunay na serbisyo ay maisasakatuparan natin ang ating mga layunin. Marami ang nagtanong kung bakit hindi na ako tumakbo para sa ikalawang termino. Gaya ng sinabi ko sa aking valedictory speech dito noong 2007, politics was the last thing on my mind. Throughout President Estrada's career in public service, I avoided the publicity that came with his position. I preferred to work quietly, without the spotlight of fame or the need to promote my activities. Kuntento na ako sa buhay ko bilang doktora at lingkod bayan sa paraang alam ko. Walang pagsisisi ang desisyon ko na hindi na tumakbo matapos ang isang termino. Alam ko na tinupad ko aking mandato sa senado ng may katapatan. Lingid sa kaalaman ng marami, itinuloy ko ang pagiging lingkod bayan bilang isang pribadong mamamayan at sa mas tahimik ngunit epektibong paraan. Sa mga kasalukuyang miyembro ng Mataas na Kapulungan, kay Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, maraming, maraming salamat sa pagpapahalaga at pagkilala sa aking mga naging ambag sa lehislatura. It has been a fulfilling and rewarding experience for me. Personal growth happens when we push ourselves beyond our perceived limits and take on tasks we once thought were impossible. As what former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt said: "You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do." Thank you for this honor and resolution. I am deeply grateful.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.