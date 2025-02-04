Estrada: Acceptance speech of former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 ACCEPTANCE SPEECH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JOSEPH EJERCITO ESTRADA

Senate Resolution No. 1295 - Honoring and Commending former President Joseph Estrada I stand before you today with deep gratitude and appreciation, honored to be recognized by this esteemed institution through the initiative of Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero. Thank you for the kind words you have shared with me. This honor bestowed upon me and my wife, former First Lady Luisa "Loi" Ejercito Estrada, reaffirms that our service and contributions to this nation are never forgotten. While the halls of the Senate may feature new faces, the legacy we built together endures. Nang maluklok ako sa Senado noong 1987, dalawa lamang kami ni dating Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile ang nanalo mula sa hanay ng oposisyon. Bagama't isang termino lamang akong nanilbihan bilang senador, masasabi ko na naging makabuluhan ang limang taon ko sa Senado. Nagsilbing "mentor" ko noon si Senator Enrile at dating Senate President Jovito Salonga. Marami ang nagduda sa aking kakayahan noon. Isa lamang daw akong action star at alkalde ng San Juan. But if there's one thing that I learned from my time in the Senate, it is that laughter can lead to legacy. When people poked fun at my "Carabao English", I responded not with resentment but with legislation. In those moments, I remembered the saying, "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." They called it Carabao English, so I gave them a Carabao Law - the Philippine Carabao Act of 1992 or Republic Act No. 7307 which established the Philippine Carabao Center in Nueva Ecija. The PCC not only provides employment but its groundbreaking research benefitted the livestock industry and value-chain stakeholders, foremost of which are the smallholder farmers. English 'yan ha. But levity aside, hinikayat ko noon ang aking mga kasamahan dito sa Senado na gamitin ang wikang Filipino sa mga talakayan sa bulwagan ng plenaryo pati sa mga pagdinig ng komite. Kaya kung inyong babalikan ang talaan ng Senado, makikita ninyo na may mga pagkakataon na wikang Filipino ang gamit namin noon. Kaya paumanhin sa iyo Ginoong Senador Robinhood Padilla, nauna ang inyong lingkod sa paggamit ng wikang Filipino dito sa Senado. Ninais ko na mas mapalapit ang Senado, ang lehislatura sa masang Filipino at para mas maintindihan nila ang kahalagahan ng ginagampanan nating mandato. Alam naman nating lahat na hindi nasusukat ang pagiging tunay na lider sa galing sa pagsasalita ng wikang Ingles, kundi sa gawa. Mula sa pagiging artista hanggang sa panahon ng panunungkulan ko bilang alkalde, senador, bise presidente at pangulo, lagi kong dala ang aking paninindigan na ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng masang Filipino. Ang puso ko ay nananatiling nasa masa at ang hangarin kong paglingkuran sila ay hindi kailanman magbabago. Maraming pagkakataon na sinubok ang aking paninindigan. Tulad na lamang noong panahon na mainit na pinag-uusapan ang patungkol sa US bases sa bansa. Ngayon ko lamang ito ilalahad, bago nangyari ang makasaysayang botohan ng Senado sa "RP-US Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Security" na magbibigay sana sa Estados Unidos ng sampung taon na withdrawal period ng kanilang mga base militar sa bansa, isa ako sa mga inimbitahan ng dating Pangulong Cory Aquino sa premier guest house ng Malacanang para personal na kausapin at kumbinsihin sa pagpapanatili ng US bases ng isang dekada. It was very difficult to say 'no' to Mrs. Aquino then but my principles and convictions ultimately prevailed. The day I voted for Senate Resolution No. 1259 of non-concurrence to a "Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Security', on September 16, 1991, was what I called our "finest hour" in the Senate. As I said in my speech on that day: "Our nation has become known as a nation of beggars, of prostitutes and cheats, and if we had not voted against the bases, we would have also been known as a nation of cowards." [1] Kaya naman isa sa maipagmamalaki ko sa aking pamilya, sa aking mga anak at apo, na sa aking paninilbihan dito sa Senado ay naipaglaban ko ang ating soberanya. I will forever cherish the moment when I stood with the Magnificent 12 in voting in the Senate to end the foreign military presence in our country. Ang pagboto ko noon laban sa pananatili ng mga base military ng Amerika ay pagpapakita ng aking paninindigan - na ang Pilipinas ay isang bansang malaya, may sariling dangal at may kakayanang tumayo sa sariling mga polisiya at pagpapasya. Sa pagtanggap ng parangal na ito, hindi ko maiwasang balikan ang mahigit limang dekada kong paglilingkod sa bayan. Isang paglalakbay na puno ng tagumpay ngunit kaagapay ang maraming pagsubok. My journey in public service has been significantly shaped by my experiences in the Senate. It was here that I learned the complexities of governance, the importance of crafting meaningful legislation, and the art of debating policies that would influence the future of our nation. Looking back, I never imagined that a college dropout and a former actor would be able to serve the highest offices of government. I took my father's advice to heart when he allowed me to pursue a career as a movie actor to "try to be the best in the field." And so I did, not only in the field of acting but likewise in the field of public service. Public service has never been easy, but my commitment has never wavered as I have drawn strength from those I love and cherish most: my family. To my children, who have continued the legacy of public service, and to my wife, Dra. Loi who has stood by my side through every triumph and trial and who has been the most understanding and tolerant of me - I want to express my deepest gratitude. You have been my inspiration, my refuge, and my greatest source of strength. Without your love and support, my journey would not have been the same. As I accept this recognition, I do so with the deepest appreciation for everyone who has walked this path with me. I am grateful to my colleagues, both past and present, for the lessons learned and the friendships formed. Ngunit higit sa lahat, maraming salamat sa sambayanang Pilipino sa tiwala, pagmamahal, at suporta sa loob ng maraming taon. Paulit-ulit kong sasabihin na nabuhay at mamamatay si Erap na hindi makakabayad ng utang na loob sa ating mahirap at mga kapus-palad na mga kababayan. Patuloy akong maninindigan para sa inyo, dahil kailanman, patuloy si Erap para sa mahirap! Muli, maraming salamat Mr. President sa pagpupugay na ito. [1] https://www.chicagotribune.com/1991/09/16/philippines-senate-rejects-new-lease-for-us-bases/

