February 5, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the declaration of a "food security emergency" for rice Parang wala masyadong maaasahan ang taumbayan sa dineklarang 'food security emergency' sa bigas ng Department of Agriculture (DA). May dagdag na 30,000 metric tons ng bigas na target maisuplay kada buwan ng National Food Authority (NFA), pero katiting ito kung ikukumpara sa 1 million metric tons na buwanang consumption ng bigas nating mga Pinoy. Katiting din ito kumpara sa suplay galing abroad na umabot sa record-level na 4.7 million metric tons noong 2024 - na hindi nagpapababa sa mataas na presyo ng bigas. The country's rice buffer stock need is at least three times the present NFA rice stock, in light of repeated storms, floods and dry spells. Marami ang malamang magtitiis sa mahal na presyo at kulang na suplay ng bigas, kung hindi agarang aaksyunan ng pamahalaan ang mga pangunahing problema ng rice sector - gaya ng kawalan ng maayos na storage facilities ng NFA at hindi sapat na irigasyon. The DA and NFA should study the possibility of partnering with the private sector, and renting their warehouses for the NFA's stockpiling operations. Using private warehouses designated and monitored by the DA, the private sector can buy cheap rice stocks locally and abroad, and release them in locations and periods as designated by the DA. In this manner, the government can address storage and timing issues, keep rice prices stable and prevent smuggling. Dapat ding agarang kumilos ang DA at ang National Irrigation Administration para mapatubigan ang dagdag na 300,000 hectares ng anihan sa bansa, at mapaunlad ang irigasyon lalo na sa mga buwan na hindi masyadong maulan, gaya ng Enero hanggang Abril. If rice prices go down a little this February, the reason is the harvest season of our farmers, and not this declaration of a "food security emergency." Kung hindi magsasagawa ng mga kinakailangang reporma ang pamahalaan, mapapako na naman ang pangakong murang bigas ng Pangulo ngayong 2025.

