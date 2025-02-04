PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Under Senate Committee Report No. 525

Jinggoy: Life in jail without parole, fine of up to P50M await 'spies' in PH LIFE imprisonment, without the benefit of parole and good conduct time allowance, plus a fine of up to P50 million will be meted against a person who will be found guilty of committing espionage in the country under a bill proposed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. Estrada's Committee Report No. 525 on Senate Bill No. 2980 seeks to amend the antiquated nature of existing laws against spying. "The penalties for espionage prescribed under our existing laws are nothing more than a slap on the wrist," Estrada said in his sponsorship speech, citing the current provisions of Commonwealth Act No. 616 which punishes those convicted of spying activities with a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a maximum fine of P30,000 only. "Sa titulo pa lang ng batas na ito, 'Commonwealth Act,' panahon pa kung kailan kontrolado ang ating bansa ng mga Amerikano. If one will read the said law side-by-side against the United States' Espionage Act of 1917, one can easily notice that many provisions of our law were lifted verbatim from the American counterpart. Napapanahon na para magkaroon tayo ng sariling atin, base sa ating mga interes at mga pangangailangan bilang isang malayang bansa," the Senate leader stressed. Estrada's proposed measure likewise calls for expanding espionage to cover cyber-attacks, digital or electronic access and transmission of information - all of which are presently beyond the reach of the 84-year-old law. "To all the spies who are here in the country, you cannot escape the long arm of the law once this measure is enacted. Let this serve as a warning. Get out! Umalis na kayo ngayon at tantanan na ninyo ang paniniktik dito kung ayaw ninyong mabulok sa bilangguan. Huwag na rin kayong magtangkang manghimasok at makialam dito," Estrada said. The Senate leader emphasized that the current penalties are not proportional to the serious offenses that threaten the security, stability, and peace of the country. Additionally, Estrada noted that some provisions of the World War II-era law are only relevant during times of war, highlighting the urgent need for an update in light of recent reports about the arrest of alleged spies in various parts of the country. Estrada, the lone proponent of the measure in the Senate, urged his colleagues to approve the bill to address a clear and present danger and correct the weaknesses in the laws. "Umaasa ako ng suporta at pakikiisa ng lahat na miyembro ng bulwagang ito sa hangaring mapagtibay ang ating batas laban sa mga espiya,parusahan at palayasin sila sa ating teritoryo at higit sa lahat, protektahan ang pambansang seguridad at soberanya," he said.

