Premier King announces changes to Senior Staff

CANADA, February 4 - Today, Premier Dennis King announced changes to the senior management team within Government. 

The following changes will take effect in the coming weeks: 

  • Erin McGrath-Gaudet to serve as Deputy Clerk of Executive Council, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, and Deputy Minister of Priorities and Intergovernmental Affairs; 
  • Natalie Mitton to serve as Deputy Minister of Education & Early Years; 
  • Mary Hunter to serve as Deputy Minister of Workforce, Advance Learning and Population; 
  • Dr. Carolyn Sanford to serve as Deputy Minister of Agriculture; 
  • Doriann MacMillan to serve as Deputy Minister of Social Development & Seniors; 
  • Gordon MacFadyen to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the PEI Energy Corporation;
  • Tyson Bradley to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Island Waste Management Corporation; 

Most appointments will take effect on Friday, February 7, 2025, with the exception that Teresa Hennebery will continue to serve as Deputy Minister of Social Development and Seniors until March 3, 2025, when Doriann MacMillan will assume the role.  

In addition, Premier King also announced changes to the senior leadership team in the Office of the Premier.   These changes include: 

  • Adam Ross to serve as Chief of Staff; and 
  • Dean Lund to serve as Principal Secretary;

“I want to thank Pam Williams for her leadership and guidance during her time as Chief of Staff,” ”Pam’s unwavering commitment to our government, our team, and our province has been instrumental in navigating some complex challenges over the last six years.”

- Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

 

Media contact:

Emily Blue
902-368-4400
emilyblue@gov.pe.ca  
 

