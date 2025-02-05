Interlocutor in Greater Sunrise Discussions, Agio Pereira, Meets with INPEX Oil Representative

Wed. 05 of February of 2025, 08:43h

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Interlocutor in the Greater Sunrise discussions, Agio Pereira, met on February 4th, 2025, at the Government Palace, with the representative of the Japanese oil company INPEX in Timor-Leste, Yosuke Ueda, and his team, to continue the strategic dialogue on the development of the Greater Sunrise Project and the development opportunities on the South Coast of Timor-Leste.

During the meeting, the INPEX representative expressed his wishes for a prosperous New Year and thanked the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for its support over the past year, bearing in mind that the company opened an office in Timor-Leste in June last year. The company reaffirmed its interest in participating in the development of the Greater Sunrise Project, and the state of play of the project was discussed.

Minister Agio Pereira reiterated that Timor-Leste is open to collaboration with international companies in the realization of the Greater Sunrise Project, stressing that the country's membership of ASEAN will strengthen dialogue with other member States and expand opportunities for economic development.

The INPEX representative highlighted the company's capabilities and infrastructure, including Ichthys LNG's onshore gas liquefaction facilities in Darwin, and expressed interest in contributing to the development of Greater Sunrise.

The meeting ended with a commitment from both sides to keep the dialog open and explore future opportunities for collaboration within the framework of the project.