Macau New Neighbourhood to Host Lantern Festival Event on Sunday with Wonderful Gifts for the Community

MACAU, February 4 - Last year, the “Macau New Neighbourhood” (MNN) in Hengqin received widespread recognition for hosting various large festive events. This year, the first large-scale event, titled “Happy Lantern Festival”, will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lotus Square in the New Neighbourhood. The event will feature numerous activities, including handicraft workshops, game booths, performances, etc. We welcome everyone to experience the exciting festive atmosphere of the MNN.

“Welcome Gift” for new guests

To encourage our residents to celebrate the festival together, MNN homeowners are welcome to invite their non-resident Macau citizen friends to join us and receive a “welcome gift” as a gesture of gratitude and support. In addition, there will also be many Chinese New Year-themed booths on site; participants will have the chance to win our limited prizes while stocks last.

Free Handicraft Workshops – Create Your Own Lanterns

The event will include two handicraft workshops: “Intangible Cultural Heritage—Exquisite Fish Lantern” and “Florist Paper Lantern”. Participants will have the opportunity to embrace the attributes of Chinese traditional culture by crafting their own festive lanterns and bringing the final product home, under the guidance of professional instructors. Another highlight is the “Sugar Painting” experience zone, where attendees can draw festive patterns and words with caramelized sugar to celebrate the delicacy and joy of the new year. All workshops are free of charge, but spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Surprise Guest – Welcome the God of Wealth

The God of Wealth and Lion dance performance will make special appearances throughout the neighbourhood, providing guests with a special surprise. Carrying gold ingots, they will give out gifts and bless local businesses and residents with prosperity.

Residents and guests interested in attending the event are welcome to take the MNN shuttle bus, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The shuttle service will run approximately every 15 minutes to MNN. We warmly welcome residents and their guests to share their delight and happiness at MNN together.