Trans-Tasman Throwdown basketball match makes its debut in Adelaide as summer of events continues

Release date: 04/02/25

South Australian basketball fans are in for unforgettable action as the Trans-Tasman Throwdown makes its debut in Adelaide, pitting Australia against New Zealand in an electrifying series featuring both men’s and women’s teams and reigniting one of sport’s fiercest rivalries.

The first match of the inaugural series will be hosted in Adelaide on 7 May, which will see the Boomers take on the Tall Blacks and the Opals go up against the 2degrees Tall Ferns at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The new Trans-Tasman Throwdown series will see Australia and New Zealand’s basketball sides compete in three games with matches also in the Sunshine Coast on 9 May and Tasman in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) on May 11.

This series offers a fantastic opportunity for basketball fans to see the Boomers play the Tall Blacks for the first time in Australia since 2021.

The Opals and 2degrees Tall Ferns will reunite for the first time after the Australians edged out New Zealand in the bronze medal match of the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney.

Basketball Australia and Basketball New Zealand pre-sale will be live from 10:30AM AEDT Tuesday, 4 February 2025. General Public on-sale from 10:00AM ACDT Wednesday, 5 February. Tickets start from $19 and available from www.ticketek.com.au.

The international series adds to a powerhouse calendar of sporting events in South Australia, including the recent Santos Tour Down Under, next week’s LIV Golf Adelaide, followed by AFL Gather Round in April, and historic British & Irish Lions match in July.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

South Australians always get behind basketball – so it is an honour for us to host the first ever Trans-Tasman Throwdown, which will no doubt see thousands of fans flock to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this May.

I look forward to welcoming the Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns along with their teams and spectators to our state and encourage them to discover why we are a world-class events destination.

Attributable to Matt Scriven CEO Basketball Australia

The arrival of the Trans-Tasman Throwdown series is a testament to the rise of the game in both Australia and New Zealand.

There’s a strong history of basketball in both regions and like Australia, Aotearoa is currently driving and enjoying a boom of their own.

We want the inaugural series to set the foundation for a tradition that fans, players and teams will embrace, and we look forward to introducing a new era of rivalry between Australia and New Zealand basketball.

Attributable to Geoff Jones CEO TEG Sport

TEG is excited to partner with Basketball Australia and Basketball New Zealand to bring the Trans-Tasman Throwdown to life, re-igniting a special rivalry.

Further to this, we’re eager to bring both national teams to Adelaide, Sunshine Coast and Hamilton in New Zealand, a fantastic chance for basketball fans to witness international basketball firsthand.