Boost for drought resilience to SA\'s wine and vegetable sectors

Julie Collins MP

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Minister for Small Business

Clare Scriven MLC

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

As part of the Farm Business Resilience Program in South Australia, over $1 million has been allocated to grow the reach of a transformative program aimed at boosting drought resilience amongst South Australian viticulturalists and vegetable growers.

The Farm Business Resilience Program is part of the Future Drought Fund.

The program is jointly funded by the Australian Government and the Government of South Australia to build the strategic management capacity of primary producers to prepare for and manage risk, adapt to a changing climate, and improve their economic, environmental, and social resilience.

The program is sector-led and provides tailored industry-specific learning and development to maximise the benefits to participants.

Under the Farm Business Resilience Program, the Wine Grape Council of South Australia (WGCSA) successfully delivered the GrowStrong Program for wine grape growers in Langhorne Creek, the Riverland, and the Limestone Coast last year.

Through the program, a further $1,021,000 has been allocated to WGCSA to deliver the program to four new regions: the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Clare, and McLaren Vale.The program will also provide follow up support for past participants.

Through the program, $210,900 has also been allocated to AUSVEG SA to continue delivery of tailored training for South Australian vegetable growers.

This program provides growers with an immersive training experience packed with practical tools and invaluable knowledge that can equip their farm business to meet the demands of vegetable growing in the immediate and long-term future.

The Farm Business Resilience Program offers a suite of options to growers including:

Business masterclasses and training delivered in region

Farm business fitness checks with support to develop a ‘plan on a page’ or update an existing business plan

Support to build skills in business strategy and decision-making, drought and risk management, natural resource management, and personal and social resilience.

The South Australian Government announced an $18 million support package in November 2024 which is being rolled out across the state to help meet the needs of farmers thought mental health and wellbeing, freight costs for donated fodder, and business resilience.

For more information on the Farm Business Resilience Program SA, visit the PIRSA website.

Quotes

Attributable to Julie Collins

It’s a testament to the strength and value of the Future Drought Fund and its programs that the Government of South Australia has made the decision to invest in bringing this program to more industries and farmers across the state.

Droughts are sadly a reality for many communities that depend on local agriculture, and they have the potential to cause long-term damage.

There is no one way to be prepared for drought – what works best will vary from state to state, region to region, property to property. What makes the Farm Business Resilience Program so worthwhile is its flexibility in delivery.

This flexibility means the program can be tailored to suit the farmer’s needs, whatever they may be.

I’m looking forward to seeing people reinforce their businesses through this program, leaving them more self-reliant in the process.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The business of farming is becoming increasingly challenging due to the impacts of climate challenges, including drought.

Preparing for the future and building resilience so farmers can be better equipped with the knowledge and practical skills to tackle these challenges, is key to ensuring the sustainability of South Australia’s viticulture and vegetable industries and regions.

The continued delivery of the Farm Business Resilience Program to South Australian vegetable growers means this vital sector will be equipped with the tools to manage these challenges and risks.

The State Government is proud to partner with industry to make this training available to help even more South Australian wine grape growers, especially after the success of the pilot in Langhorne Creek, the Riverland and the Limestone Coast last year.

I encourage growers in these sectors to make the most of this opportunity to build on their skills and better equip their businesses for the future.

Attributable to WGCSA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bennier

The Wine Grape Council of SA appreciates the support from the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund and the South Australian Government. This has allowed us to engage industry expertise in delivering the GrowStrong program for South Australian Grape Growers.

Feedback from our Langhorne Creek, Limestone Coast and Riverland participants was incredibly positive. I'm confident grape growers who join us in the Adelaide Hills, Clare, McLaren Vale and Barossa regions will genuinely enjoy the program content, shared experiences, expert presenters and connections.