SA Government teams up with Sea Shepherd to conserve the Great Australian Bight

Release date: 05/02/25

The South Australian Government is partnering with global marine conservation group, Sea Shepherd, to better protect Australian sea lion populations and the vast wildlife habitat throughout the Great Australian Bight.

Under the agreement, marine scientists and rangers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service will have access to Sea Shepherd’s new ship Southern Defender and its crew to support recovery efforts for the highly endangered Australian sea lion.

The Sea Shepherd crew will assist parks staff to undertake research and monitoring of the sea lion population, as well as monitoring of coastal raptors, weed control on nearby islands and clean-up of remote beaches.

The entire Australian sea lion population is estimated to be less than 12,000, with 85 per cent living in South Australia’s waters.

Some of the biggest threats to the species include the risk of entanglement in marine debris and fishing gear, climate change, human disturbance, disease, pollution and over¬fishing which reduces access to prey.

The Great Australian Bight is home to an array of marine life, 85 per cent of which is globally unique.

The Bight provides important habitat for species including giant squid, orcas, southern right whales, long nosed fur seals, little penguins, dolphins and the endangered Australian sea lions.

The Great Australian Bight Marine Park is considered one of the world’s most significant southern right whale nurseries, providing a safe breeding and calving area.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This is a fantastic outcome that shows how government and the not-for-profit conservation sector can work together and combine efforts to maximise the benefits for native wildlife.

I want to thank our partners at Sea Shepherd for providing this great opportunity for government rangers, scientists and ecologists to work alongside their dedicated team out in the field.

Sea Shepherd’s contribution to Australian sea lion research will be vital in informing future management strategies for the species.

Attributable to Sea Shepherd Australia Managing Director, Jeff Hanson

Sea Shepherd has a long history of working with governments, to fill voids for large scale conservation outcomes. For the reality is, the problems our planet, ocean and precious marine life face are immense, so we must work together.

I’m so appreciative, thrilled and proud to be working with the South Australian Government for the protection of Australian sea lions in this grand marine wilderness area of the Great Australian Bight.

Sea Shepherd’s new boat, the Southern Defender represents collaboration and honours the decades of tireless work done by government agency marine scientists and park rangers from the National Park and Wildlife Service for Australian sea lions.

The Southern Defender also represents a beacon of hope for these charismatic Aussie battlers, where at Sea Shepherd we pride ourselves on the notion that there is no hope, without action.

With Australian sea lion populations having plummeted by over 60 per cent in the past four decades, urgent intervention is needed. Sea Shepherd’s campaign will provide essential support through dedicated crew members and the newly equipped vessel, Southern Defender, which will play a central role in recovery efforts and increase awareness worldwide.