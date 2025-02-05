Adelaide to host largest wheelchair rugby event in the world

Release date: 05/02/25

Adelaide has been confirmed to host the Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge, a new event on the global wheelchair rugby calendar.

Announced by Wheelchair Rugby Australia today, the top-flight international wheelchair rugby event will allow fans to watch the all-conquering Australian Steelers play at home for the first time since 2018.

From 29 May to 1 June 2025, the new-look competition format will see the Paralympic Bronze Medallists, and world number two side the Australian Steelers, take on international powerhouses Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Brazil and the Netherlands in the world division.

The new competition will run alongside the existing Wheelchair Rugby National Championship, as well as the newly introduced junior’s division, ensuring Adelaide will now host the largest wheelchair rugby event in the world in 2025.

Supported by the South Australian Government in a host agreement, the event will be staged at the Netball SA Stadium and be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across the four days play, with the Australian Steelers seeded first in the competitions top draw.

It follows a successful 2024 Santos Wheelchair Rugby National Championship hosted in Adelaide last year. It was the first of a three-year hosting agreement between the South Australian Government and Wheelchair Rugby Australia, which will see Adelaide host the event each year until 2026.

Tickets to the 2025 Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge will be available from later this month.

The international event adds to a powerhouse line up of sporting events in South Australia, including LIV Golf Adelaide, AFL Gather Round, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, British & Irish Lions match, and more.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

There is no better place than South Australia to host the largest wheelchair rugby event in the world in 2025.

It was wonderful to see people from around Australia come out to support the Wheelchair Rugby National Championships in Adelaide last year, and its popularity is only set to grow with the addition of the Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge and junior’s division.

I look forward to seeing the world’s best Wheelchair Rugby champions battle it out in May at Netball SA Stadium – and invite visitors to enjoy some of South Australia’s diverse tourism experiences.

Attributable to Chris Nay, CEO Wheelchair Rugby Australia

This is an ambitious undertaking but one that I know our sport and community is ready for.

For over twenty years the Australian Steelers have been one of, if not the highest performing national team our country has produced, yet the many Australians remain unfamiliar with their story.

The last time the Steelers played at home was in 2018, it is difficult to build brand affinity and a following when we are constantly competing overseas.

We are motivated to work with the South Australian Government to bring first-class international wheelchair rugby to Australia’s doorstep and highlight the power of the Australian Steelers in the process.

The event also promotes domestic growth, with both the National Championship and juniors’ division running alongside the World Challenge, each a priority for us in ensuring the grassroots and pathway sections of the game are given the opportunity to thrive to a heightened level.

Understandably, the selection of the Steelers squad will have consequences on lineups at the National Championship level, however with the right mix of international imports and the anticipated spike in domestic players, we are confident we can provide a fresh product that is must-see.

Attributable to Brad Dubberley, Australian Steelers Head Coach

Our Australian Steelers team is extremely excited for the first World Challenge to be held in Adelaide in May this year. This will be the first time since the 2018 World Championships where we have been able to play in a competition at home with such a strong field of international teams.

To be able to compete here on home soil, in front of our families, friends and fans and showcase our great sport to the Australian community is an opportunity that excites us. I have absolutely no doubt we will gain many new fans of this sport and this team as a result.