MariamTek Announces Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Healthtech Across India and the United States

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. and MariamTek Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Healthtech Across India and the United StatesKolhapur, India & Chicago, Illinois, USAVision Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. ("Vision Biosciences"), a leading health solutions provider based in Kolhapur, India, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MariamTek Inc., a globally recognized leader in healthtech innovation. This collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge health-tech solutions to India while facilitating the entry of Vision Biosciences’ proprietary health technologies into the United States market.This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, improving accessibility, and addressing critical health challenges in both regions.A Strategic Cross-Border CollaborationThrough this partnership:MariamTek’s Healthtech Solutions in India:Vision Biosciences will bring MariamTek’s portfolio of advanced health technologies to the Indian market. These solutions, will address pressing healthcare needs across urban and rural India.Vision Biosciences’ Entry into the U.S.:MariamTek will facilitate the introduction of Vision Biosciences’ proprietary health solutions into the United States. Leveraging its extensive network and expertise, MariamTek will help Vision Biosciences navigate the U.S. market, ensuring regulatory compliance and access to key healthcare institutions.Transforming Healthcare on a Global Scale“This partnership with MariamTek opens new avenues for us to deliver impactful health solutions and improve lives,” said Dr. Ravi Rayande, Chairman of Vision Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. “By combining our innovative solutions with MariamTek’s global expertise, we are confident in our ability to address significant healthcare challenges in both India and the United States.”Dr. Mark Holterman, CEO and Founder of MariamTek Inc. added, “India presents a unique opportunity to introduce transformative health technologies, and we are thrilled to partner with Vision Biosciences to bring innovative solutions to this critical market. Together, we aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, quality, and outcomes on a global scale.”Anjo De Heus, Chief Strategy Officer at MariamTek Inc., added:"At MariamTek, we believe that true innovation transcends borders. Our partnership with Vision Biosciences is a testament to our commitment to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge technology and strategic collaboration. By combining Vision Biosciences' expertise in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals with our global reach and innovation pipeline, we are setting the stage for a new era of accessible and effective healthcare solutions in both India and the United States."Key Areas of FocusThe partnership will initially focus on:Diagnostics and Early Detection:Deploying state-of-the-art diagnostic tools for early detection of critical diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.AI-Driven Health Solutions:Introducing advanced artificial intelligence applications to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.Global Market Expansion:Enabling cross-border technology transfer and fostering collaboration between healthcare providers in India and the U.S.About Vision Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.:Vision Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Kolhapur, India, is a premier health solutions provider dedicated to developing and delivering proprietary healthcare technologies. Realizing the potential of healthcare and nutraceutical industry, Vision Biosciences has ventured into technology development and commercialization activities, associated with above industries. Vision Biosciences is currently engaged in developing / transferring technologies for manufacturing innovative Molecular Diagnostic and Pharma Products. With a focus on improving health outcomes and accessibility, Vision Biosciences has established itself as a trusted leader in the Indian healthcare sector.About MariamTek Inc.:MariamTek is a global health technology venture company dedicated to advancing breakthrough medical solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. With a focus on diabetes, regenerative medicine, and medical technology, MariamTek partners with leading innovators, researchers, and government entities to bring cutting-edge treatments and medical devices to market.Currently, MariamTek is leading initiatives in physiological insulin resensitization (PIR) to combat the diabetes epidemic and stem cell therapy for regenerative medicine. The company also plays a key role in scouting, funding, and scaling disruptive medical technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance, market access, and strategic commercialization.MariamTek’s mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world impact, fostering collaborative partnerships with governments, hospitals, and private-sector stakeholders to enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

