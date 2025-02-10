Infinite Set Technology, Inc., Launches the Haptics of Things® (HoT®) to Revolutionize Digital Branding

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Set Technology, Inc., (IST) today announced the launch of its innovative service, the Haptics of Things® (HoT®), a cutting-edge application programming interface (API) designed for exchanging physical sensations over the internet by digital services with a mobile app.

Key Features of the HoT® (H-oh-Tee):

• New Dimension of Customer Engagement: Send unique, meaningful, self-identifying vibration patterns associated with your product or service that are screen-less and silent. Create a feel for your brand.

• Exclusivity and Customizability: Implement custom sensations that cannot be mimicked by other brands on the network, amplifying brand identity.

Benefits for Businesses and Developers:

• Simple to implement, quick to deploy: An SDK for Android and iOS integration with a server is ready to go with examples.

• IST handles the Hardware updating: The HoT® keeps up with smartphone models and operating systems, and anticipates expansion to new platforms like smartwatches and tablets. The HoT® will add new physical sensations as devices diversify.

• The HoT® is built to Broadcast and vice-versa: For the first time, you can reach out and touch a multitude of users at once, or in turn feel the collective feedback.

• Designed for the IoT: The HoT® can restore the informative and satisfying user interactions with your IoT product previously lost in a world of voice commands. If your digital service has no physical equivalent, the HoT® can create one. For example, craft a brand-unique sensation when ‘a new episode drops’ or when ‘your food is ready.’

Founder Mark Salada says, "The untapped channel of physical sensations is now at the customer’s fingertips. Digital service providers can engage users of their streaming, fintech, or mobile chat products in a way that will make their brand stand out. It’s a blue-sky marketing and interaction capability that we think serves as a catalyst for the coming AR landscape.”

To learn more about the HoT®, please visit hapticsofthings.com. Demo the HoT® yourself with the free app vring, and Feel Connected.

