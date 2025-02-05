Limpopo Education on placement of learners in the province

The number of learners who are yet to be placed in Polokwane under Pietersburg Circuit has been reduced from 816 to 246. The learners who are yet to be admitted are mostly applicants at the lower grades between R and grade 7. The staff is working around the clock to ensure the placement of the remaining qualifying learners. The department has urgently acquired mobile classrooms to expedite the admission process to accommodate qualifying learners who were not placed due to the unavailability of classrooms.

The admission deadline was set for Wednesday last week but the process could not be finalised as the Department is still verifying late applications, learners who were rejected for various reasons and new applicants who recently relocated to the city.

The department will update on the admission progress everyday after 15h00 until the process is finalised.

