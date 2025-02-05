Minister Dean Macpherson makes two ministerial appointments to Independent Development Trust

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has appointed attorney Matodzi Ratshimbilani and public law expert Derek Naidoo to the Board of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), in line with the powers vested in him by IDT’s Deed of Trust. They replace the two previous ministerial appointees, and the Minister believes these new appointments will significantly contribute to strengthening governance at the IDT. The Minister now awaits trustee recommendations from the Board to fill the remaining vacancies, as required by the Deed of Trust.

Ratshimbilani, who holds a B Proc from the University of Limpopo (formerly the University of the North) and a Certificate in Business Management from the University of Johannesburg, has over 25 years of experience as a legal practitioner. He has worked for several state-owned entities, including Eskom, the SABC, and the IDC. Additionally, he has served on the boards of the State Information Technology Agency, Kouga Wind Farm Community Development Trust, and the Railway Safety Regulator, among others.

Naidoo holds an LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (formerly the University of Durban- Westville) and a Certificate in Project Management. He served as Deputy City Manager within the eThekwini Municipality for 10 years, overseeing infrastructure projects worth R50 billion across various sectors, including water and sanitation, electricity, transport, housing, solid waste, and procurement. Naidoo has also previously served as the Deputy Chairperson of the Labour Relations Committee of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

“The high calibre of these ministerial appointments to the IDT Board reflects our commitment to strengthening governance at this critical agency and restoring stability following a series of serious public allegations. The IDT plays a crucial role in delivering social infrastructure across the country, and it is imperative that it has a well-functioning board to execute its mandate effectively,” Minister Macpherson said.

“I look forward to these ministerial appointees enhancing transparency within the organisation so that we can urgently address any concerns. Furthermore, they are tasked with finalising the outstanding financial statements of the agency, which have yet to be submitted for the past financial year.”

These ministerial appointments align with other interventions by Minister Macpherson to address governance concerns at the IDT, including an independent PwC investigation. The investigation, set to conclude within eight weeks, will specifically examine the circumstances surrounding the PSY Oxygen Plant tender, in which two contractors were appointed despite lacking SAHPRA registration.

“As I have stated previously, we will not be deterred by public intimidation campaigns in our efforts to root out corruption and improve the operations of entities under the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure. I have no doubt that these appointments will contribute towards our goal of a corruption-free Department and IDT, enabling us to build a better South Africa,” the Minister said.

