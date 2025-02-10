Mr & Ms Military Organization Celebrates Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Veterans

Mr. Military 2023, Claude Riddick Jr. aka CjaayFamous takes the stage in Oceanside, CA.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mr & Ms Military Organization was created by U.S. Navy veteran Calvin Hill and his wife Marchetta to help military veteran families in low to moderate income levels. After two years the company is now expanding its annual event the Mr and Ms Military Showcase . "My goal is to turn this event into a reality competition series that military veterans can be part of and enjoy for years to come. This would be great for Netflix, Hulu, or Prime," says Hill. In addition to educating military veterans in financial literacy, the event also celebrates and appreciates the accomplishments of active duty and military veterans from all branches of service. The MMMO would like to celebrate:Mr. Military 2023, 2024 Claude Riddick Jr., USN AD is a successful singer and songwriter. He recently signed with Universal Music Group. In his latest album “Temptation” Cjaay talks about the reality of relationships through both the up’s and down’s. The album is out now. Instagram/clauderiddickjr/Ms. Military 2023, 2024 Riley Tejcek, Capt. USMC AD is being celebrated for writing her first children's book. It is an inspirational story for children highlighting the life of Riley Tejcek who is trailblazing in a multi-career path as a female. This heartfelt story is a shining example of the endless possibilities’ children have and how to translate the admiration from the adults in our life to set us up for success. This original idea touches on athletics, military, community service and taking chances in life. Capt. Tejcek says, "It was an honor to wear that crown and I am excited for other ladies to see you can wear many crowns." A must read for all! https://a.co/d/75GM8Ly Instagram/riley.tejcek/Mr. Military 2025, Reginald Green USN veteran is being celebrated for receiving the Presidential Volunteer Service Medal for his volunteer work with the nonprofit Veterans Art Project in San Diego County and the MMMO. Follow him at Instagram/original_reggiesart/Ms. Military 2025, Sigourney Rosario USAF AD, is being celebrated for receiving the Presidential Volunteer Service Medal for her volunteer work with the nonprofit Letters for Life in Georgia and the MMMO. Follow her at Instagram/sigourneyrosario/Ms. Keisha Johnson, Army veteran for her new title as, Ms. Military Malibu CA. facebook/profile.php?id=100072247464493Ms. Linda Purcell-Taylor USAFR veteran for her new title as, Ms. Military New Boston TX. facebook/linda.purcelltaylor.5Ms. Deborah Carter USN veteran for her new title as Ms. Military Nederland TX. facebook/profile.php?id=61556586101638Anyone looking to promote their favorite nonprofit may become a local title-holder and a representative of the MMMO in their local city. For more information about the MMMO and the Mr. & Ms. Military Showcase, please visit www.MMMilitary.com , or email info@mmmilitary.com, or call/text 619.800.2790.The Mr & Ms Military Organization would like to thank their current sponsor, Dr. Laila Contractor Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the 2025-2026 Mr. & Ms. Military Showcase. Companies and organizations that wish to participate may email MMMO at info@mmmilitary.com.The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization is a private organization and is not affiliated in any way with the United States military or any of the United States armed services.

