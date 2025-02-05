Digital Manufacturing Market Registering a CAGR of 16.5% &Expected to Reach $1.30 Trillion from 2021 to 2030

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital manufacturing market has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, driven by the advantages associated with digital manufacturing, efficient safety management, increased productivity, and labor shortages at manufacturing sites. However, the growing threat of security breaches in connected devices poses a challenge to market expansion. Despite this, the rising adoption of robotics in manufacturing, along with resource and waste optimization through IoT, big data, and other advanced technologies, presents significant opportunities for growth in the digital manufacturing sector.According to a report by Allied Market Research titled "𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Component, Technology, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the digital manufacturing market was valued at $0.27 trillion in 2020. It is projected to reach $1.30 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. Digital manufacturing connects manufacturing sites with cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, robotics, sensors, RFID tags, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to enhance productivity and streamline project management.North America emerged as the leading contributor to market growth in 2020, driven by a high adoption rate of smart technologies. Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China issued a 5G connectivity license in 2019, which enhances real-time data analysis on construction sites, improves employee safety monitoring, and optimizes multi-dimensional security measures through AI-powered functions.Fleet management has gained significant traction in the manufacturing industry due to advancements in sensor technologies. By minimizing equipment downtime, reducing fuel wastage, and facilitating real-time equipment monitoring, fleet management solutions enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, technological innovations in software solutions allow manufacturers to adopt effective risk management strategies, thereby reducing expenditures. For instance, the integration of IoT in manufacturing ensures sustainability, safety, and profitability across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense.Major players in the industry, including Siemens AG and Bestplant, are leveraging acquisitions and product launches to expand their portfolios. In April 2019, Siemens AG acquired Mendix Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in digital manufacturing solutions, for approximately $703.1 million. This acquisition aimed to enhance Siemens' digital manufacturing service offerings and strengthen its market position.The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted manufacturing operations due to prolonged lockdowns in major economies, including the U.S., India, and China. The temporary shutdown of construction activities further impeded market growth. For instance, Siemens AG reported a 34.2% decline in sales from January 2019 to January 2020 due to pandemic-related disruptions. However, as businesses gradually resumed operations, digital manufacturing technologies gained renewed importance in ensuring operational continuity and workplace safety.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The digital manufacturing market is segmented based on component, technology, application, and region.𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:Hardware: Includes RFID tags, sensors, intelligent systems, and other related technologies.Software: Sub-divided into data and operation management software, safety and security systems, connectivity solutions, analytics solutions, and remote management & logistics solutions.Services: Includes support and maintenance, system integration, and consultancy services.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:Robotics3D PrintingInternet of Things (IoT)Others𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Automotive and TransportationAerospace & DefenseConsumer ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryOthers𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:The market analysis spans North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The report offers a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends and dynamics in the digital manufacturing market.The hardware segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.The Internet of Things (IoT) segment led in revenue generation within the technology category.The industrial machinery segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.North America is expected to maintain dominance in market share throughout the forecast period.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬The rapid advancement of Industry 4.0, the increasing adoption of smart factories, and the integration of AI-driven automation are expected to drive further market growth. Manufacturers are investing in digital twins, predictive analytics, and cloud computing to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. Additionally, the demand for sustainable manufacturing practices is pushing industries to implement energy-efficient and waste-reducing technologies.As businesses recover from pandemic-related disruptions, the emphasis on digital transformation has intensified. The ability to analyze real-time data, predict maintenance requirements, and ensure seamless production workflows will be critical in shaping the future of digital manufacturing. With continued investment in R&D and the development of innovative solutions, the digital manufacturing market is poised for exponential growth in the coming decade.

