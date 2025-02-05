Social Development on Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant judgement

The Department of Social Development (DSD) acknowledges the judgement delivered by the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on 23 January 2025.

This follows the case brought by the Institute of Economic Justice and #Paythegrants regarding the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (cSRD).

While the department respects the judicial process and the principles it upholds; the department is not in agreement with the judgement and its implications for the administration of the cSRD.

After careful consideration and having sought legal counsel, the department has decided to pursue an appeal against the orders issued.



The department reaffirms its commitment to serving vulnerable South Africans with integrity, fairness, and transparency.

We remain steadfast in our efforts to balance the need for accountability with the practicalities of delivering critical support to millions of beneficiaries.

SASSA will continue to administer the cSRD as per existing guidelines to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The department calls for patience and understanding as it works towards a sustainable resolution that upholds the principles of justice and the Constitution.

The department will not take further interviews on the matter.

#GovZAupdates