Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,023 in the last 365 days.

Social Development on Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant judgement

The Department of Social Development (DSD) acknowledges the judgement delivered by the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on 23 January 2025.

This follows  the case brought by the Institute of Economic Justice and #Paythegrants regarding the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (cSRD).

While the department respects the judicial process and the principles it upholds; the department is not in agreement with the judgement and its implications for the administration of the cSRD.

After careful consideration and having sought legal counsel, the department has  decided to pursue an appeal against the orders issued.  
     
The department reaffirms its commitment to serving vulnerable South Africans with integrity, fairness, and transparency.

We remain steadfast in our efforts to balance the need for accountability with the practicalities of delivering critical support to millions of beneficiaries.

SASSA will continue to administer the cSRD as per existing guidelines to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The department calls for patience and understanding as it works towards a sustainable resolution that upholds the principles of justice and the Constitution.

The department will not take further interviews on the matter.

#GovZAupdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Social Development on Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant judgement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more