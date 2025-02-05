North West Legislature calls for independent investigation into suspicious bus depot fire

The Chairperson of the North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management, Hon. Freddy Sonakile, has expressed shock and deep disappointment following the fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday, 3 February, at the Moretele bus sleeping ground. The fire resulted in the destruction of nine North West Transport Investment (NTI) buses.The Committee urges the Department to commission an urgent independent investigation to complement the SAPS probe and implement immediate contingency measures to ensure that commuters are not left stranded due to this unfortunate incident.

“While we welcome the report that a criminal case has been opened with the South African Police Services (SAPS), the circumstances surrounding this incident are highly suspicious, especially given the ongoing instability at the embattled NTI. A number of pressing questions demand immediate answers, and only an independent investigation can ensure transparency and accountability,” said Hon. Sonakile.

The Committee, among other key concerns, noted the following:

The level of security at the depot where the buses were parked.

Whether these buses had existing mechanical issues, and if so, why they were not addressed.

The availability and functionality of fire extinguishers at the sleeping grounds.

Most importantly, who stands to benefit from the destruction of these buses?

The Chairperson stated that NTI has been plagued by leadership and governance challenges. “With the Department’s recent court victory on the removal of the Business Rescue Practitioner—now under appeal—the Department had begun making strides by appointing an Acting CEO to stabilize the entity. This fire is a serious setback to those efforts. This act is nothing short of an attack on the province’s public transport system, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable,” said Hon. Sonakile.



